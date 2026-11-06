Three contractors have been arrested following a deadly building collapse in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar. Two people died, while five remain feared trapped under debris as NDRF and MCD teams conduct challenging rescue operations in the narrow lane.

Contractors Arrested Following Building Collapse

Delhi Police have arrested three contractors, Siraj, Tajuddin, and Furkan, from Village Sirohi, District Faridabad, in connection with the tragic collapse of an under-construction building in Chawri Bazar's Gali Sheesh Mahal, which has claimed two lives. According to police, they were arrested in the 105 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) case (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) registered against them regarding the incident.

Ongoing Rescue Operations in Chawri Bazar

Meanwhile, five people are feared to be still trapped in the basement of the collapsed building in the Chawri Bazar area, while four people have been rescued so far, SDM Manoj Kumar said on Thursday. He added that personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are engaged in the rescue operation.

Suspected Cause of Structural Failure

Explaining the suspected cause of the collapse, Kumar said that the structure had been built on a small plot and that the temporary supports may have been removed before the concrete and debris had dried. "A four-storey structure had been built on a small plot. It appears that the centring (temporary support) was removed while the debris/concrete was still wet, which led to the collapse. The wet debris has now set and is trapped in the basement...It is suspected that 5 people are trapped. Currently, 30 personnel from the NDRF and MCD are engaged in the operation. Four people have been rescued," he said.

Details of the Incident and Rescue Challenges

Two people were killed and five others injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar area at approximately 10:30 AM on Thursday. According to a detailed report, the collapse occurred when unauthorised construction on the second and third floors gave way, bringing down the entire structure. Rescue teams and civic authorities rushed to the spot and deployed floodlights to facilitate search and rescue operations. Efforts continued through the night as authorities searched for individuals feared trapped beneath the debris. The narrow and densely populated locality posed significant challenges for rescue operations. The building is situated at the end of a dead-end lane barely three feet wide, making the site inaccessible to motorised vehicles, rescue trucks and heavy earthmoving machinery. (ANI)