Uttarakhand Congress leaders met Governor Dhal Singh Bishen to protest against the state government's alleged irregular sale and leasing of historic land plots to private hoteliers and businessmen, threatening legal and public action.

Congress Delegation Meets Governor

An 11-member delegation of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), led by State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, met Governor Dhal Singh Bishen at Lok Bhavan on Thursday and submitted a memorandum raising issues related to the alleged sale and leasing of land in Uttarakhand. The delegation included Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Allegations Regarding Land Transfers

Speaking after the meeting, Arya alleged that the state government was selling or leasing plots of land, which he described as part of Uttarakhand's historic heritage, without following established rules. "We met the Governor today over the plots of lands in Uttarakhand, which are our historic heritage. Ignoring the rules, the current Govt is selling them off or offering them for lease at random prices. Land of various departments have been taken over without consent of officials," Arya said.

Concerns Over Privatization

He alleged that there was a move to transfer land to hoteliers and businessmen at low prices and raised concerns over the provisions governing the allotment and use of such plots. "A conspiracy is ongoing to hand over the land to hoteliers and businessmen at low prices. The conditions are such that no hotelier in Uttarakhand can qualify for it. The hoteliers can even get loans on those plots of land, as per the provision made. It can also be sublet. Ultimately, the land will be handed over to them," he said.

Future Course of Action

Describing the alleged land transfers as unfair to the people of the state, Arya said the Congress had urged the Governor to intervene. "Our dreams are being razed to the ground by the Govt. This is a Govt which decides against the interest of people. They don't have the right to continue in power. We have urged the Governor to intervene. We will fight this strongly and even approach the Court. We will hit the streets," he added. (ANI)

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