The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has welcomed young leader Nalla Vinay Reddy into its fold ahead of the upcoming Rythu Garjana meeting, while simultaneously criticizing the Telangana government over the deepening drinking water crisis in the state.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday welcomed young leader Nalla Vinay Reddy from Nirmal district into the party in the presence of its Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR), ahead of the party's 'Rythu Garjana' public meeting scheduled to be held in the district on November 11.

BRS Strengthens Base in Nirmal

KTR welcomed Vinay Reddy on Thursday into the party by draping him with the party's pink scarf. According to the party, Vinay Reddy and his family enjoy a strong reputation and significant local influence in Laxmanchanda mandal of Nirmal district. He is also the grandson of former Samithi President Bhimireddy and comes from a political background, with strong local connections and public support. His induction into the BRS is expected to strengthen the party's organisational presence in Nirmal district, particularly with the participation of young leaders.

The development assumes significance as the BRS is preparing to organise a major public meeting, titled 'Rythu Garjana', in Nirmal on November 11 under the leadership of KTR. The induction of Vinay Reddy into the party ahead of the event is seen as an important development in the party's efforts to consolidate its support base in the district.

Party Criticizes Water Crisis

Meanwhile, BRS spokesperson Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Thursday criticised the Telangana government over the drinking water situation in Hyderabad, alleging that the crisis had deepened in the city and rural areas of the state, and questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's preparedness to tackle the shortage. Speaking to ANI, Reddy claimed that Hyderabad was witnessing a daily demand of over 15,000 water tankers and warned that the situation could worsen as summer approaches.

"The drinking water crisis has deepened in the city of Hyderabad. It's not just the drinking water crisis, but even the water required for irrigation across rural Telangana has been facing a severe crisis. We are in November, and today we are witnessing over 15,000 water tankers being supplied in the state of Hyderabad, and this is only going to increase as summer comes in," he said. (ANI)