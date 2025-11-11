Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured a swift inquiry into the Delhi blast that killed 8. Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review as the probe points to a fidayeen attack, with investigators analysing CCTV and mobile data.

'Culprits Will Be Brought to Justice': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the recent Delhi high-intensity explosion case, assuring that those responsible will not be spared and that the investigation's findings will be made public soon. The Defence Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast that claimed eight lives and left several others injured.

Speaking at the "Delhi Defence Dialogue" organised at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and courage to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief."

"From this platform, I wish to assure that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to formally assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he added.

High-Level Security Review

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Initial Probe Points to Fidayeen Attack

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a Fidayeen attack. Early findings indicate that the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. After learning that a terror module in Faridabad had been busted, the suspect reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation to maximise casualties and avoid capture, the sources said.

Investigators are also probing whether the actual target of the attack was at another location, as the car was moving slowly before the explosion. All possible angles are being examined. It is worth noting that the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad earlier on Monday and arrested two persons, identified as Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in connection with the case. Agencies are now working to uncover the full intent behind the blast and to identify all those involved, as well as the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Intensive Probe Underway

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near the Red Fort, where the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at around 7 pm on Monday evening. Several agencies, including the Delhi Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are carrying out investigations at the site.

CCTV and Mobile Data Analysis

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in the probe, with CCTV footage and mobile data analysis emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are examining possible communication links before and after the explosion.

According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including those from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's full movement.

The explosion near the Red Fort triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and FSL were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Sources said investigating agencies are also closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined. Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices. Investigators have extended the analysis to Faridabad, using data dumps to trace communication patterns between people possibly linked to the case. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is also being carried out to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, which could indicate attempts to evade detection. (ANI)