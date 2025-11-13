Congress's Pawan Khera slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi blast that killed 12. He questioned how 2,900 kg of explosives reached Faridabad and criticized the 48-hour delay in declaring it a terror incident.

Congress Questions Security Lapses

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday slammed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the November 10 Delhi blast in which 12 civilians were killed and questioned, "How did 2,900 kg of explosive material reach Faridabad?", just 20 kilometres from the National Capital.

"Surprisingly, 48 hours after this incident, the Cabinet admitted that it was a terrorist incident. This raises serious questions," Khera told reporters here.

"There are so many security agencies, there is (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, there is (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval.. who say that our vigilant eye is always on. Yet, how did 2,900 kg of explosive material reach Faridabad?" Pawan Khera questioned.

"We kept asking questions about the Pulwama attack on how the RDX reached there, and its answer hasn't been found even today. Now, 2,900 kg of explosives has reached just 20 kilometres from the capital Delhi; the question is--how did it reach? Then, lives are lost in the blast near the Red Fort, and people get injured; after all, who is taking responsibility for this? These are questions of the entire country, and we have been saying that the government should take strict steps; we are with them," Pawan Khera added.

Investigation Underway

A detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

Terror Module of Professionals Busted

Till now, atleast three doctors, including one woman, are among the total of 8 people who are allegedly responsible for the blast near Red Fort. Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened. All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast.

Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising of various professionals, including doctors, clerics, and businessmen.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations.

Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Bomber's Identity Confirmed

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.

Government Responds to 'Heinous' Attack

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the "heinous terror incident" involving the car explosion.

The Cabinet directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" so that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast case.

The blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

