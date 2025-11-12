FSL collected DNA samples of the mother of suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi in the Red Fort car blast case. NIA has formed a team to probe the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module link, which led to a massive explosives seizure in Faridabad.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday. Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement. The sources added that after checking the footage on the vehicle's timeline, footage of his vehicle is emerging from various locations. Agencies are trying to determine whether any other vehicle was also accompanying his vehicle or not.

NIA takes over probe, forms special team

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe. The NIA team will investigate several angle including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental".

Blast linked to unearthed Jaish terror module

However, it is clear that this incident is an integral part of the same chain in which the agencies uncovered a major terror module and seized a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad. Agencies, however, have cleared that the blast near the Red Fort has ultimately been linked to an incident involving some objectionable posters found in the jurisdiction of Naugam Police Post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following which an FIR was registered on October 19, 2025.

During questioning, the information surfaced about others involved in the module, leading to the arrest of a doctor named Muzammil from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Based on these leads, more arrests followed, along with the seizure of a large cache of arms and explosives.

Massive explosives seizure

The recovery of huge consignment of explosives weighing 2,563 kilograms on November 10 from the residence of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, an Imam at Al-Falah Mosque and a resident of Mewat, located in Dhera Colony in Faridabad is also part of extensive probe as well as the seizure of 358 kilograms of explosive materials, detonators, and timers. In total, around 3,000 kilograms of explosive substances and bomb-making equipment were recovered from this module.

Suspect's role and motive under investigation

The role of Dr Umar, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College-- who managed to flee after agencies intensified their crackdown, is also under part of NIA's extensive investigation. The CCTV footage indicates that the vehicle involved in the Red Fort explosion was being driven by Dr Umar of this module.

The explosives used in the blast match those seized from Faridabad, where nearly 3,000 kilograms of similar materials were recovered. The investigation into the explosion to clear out whether it was pre-planned or accidental is learnt to determine the ongoing investigation.

The NIA will also probe whether the action of fugitive Umar, cornered by the agencies' sustained action, was an act in panic and desperation, as it eventually led to the Red Fort blast. (ANI)