Delhi Police have alerted forces in Delhi, UP, and Haryana to search for a red Ford EcoSport linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast. The NIA is probing the Jaish-e-Mohammad module's involvement in the terror attack.

Delhi Police has issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. Delhi Police has also shared the details of the car with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

According to Delhi Police, all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been alerted to look out and search for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. Delhi Police also stated that five Delhi Police teams are searching for the car.

NIA Probe into Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

The National Investigation Agency is likely to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj as part of its extensive probe into the Delhi car blast case, involving the involvement of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module.

DNA Samples Collected for Victim Identification

The DNA samples of the mother and brother of Dr Umar Nabi, suspected to be involved in the Delhi blast, have been collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further analysis. These samples will be matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA. DNA profiling is considered to be a powerful tool in forensic science for identifying suspects or victims, and it also establishes biological relationships.

"This is a powerful tool and gold standard in forensic science for identifying suspects, victims, and establishing biological relationships, and it is used in cases like criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, and paternity test," he said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had earlier collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday.

Suspect's Vehicle Movements Tracked

According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect, Umar, was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement.

Dedicated Team to Lead Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. The team will operate under the supervision of senior officers, including those of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation into the case.

