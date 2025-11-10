A blast near Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi killed eight people and injured seven. The explosion, possibly in a car, is being investigated by Delhi Police. Eyewitnesses reported a loud sound and horrific scenes at the site.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident.

Investigation Underway

"As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done." DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Fire Department Responds

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. "We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing loss of lives and body parts. "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

A local shopkeeper to ANI that he never heard such a loud explosion in his life. "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said.

Hospital Confirms Casualties

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital told ANI that condition of one of the inured is stable. "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital said. (ANI)