A husband and wife died, and two others were injured after a newly built wall collapsed at a construction site in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident occurred when a JCB machine hit the wall, trapping the labourers working in a pit.

Two labourers, a husband-wife duo, died on the spot and two others were injured when a newly constructed wall collapsed at a construction site in Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said.

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The incident occurred on Saturday at the Jyotiba Nagar area of Talwade in Pune, where around 16 construction labourers were working.

Details of the Incident

According to officials, a newly constructed wall collapsed after being hit by a JCB machine, trapping five workers under the debris. Two labourers, identified as Sachin Shankar Rathod and his wife Komal Sachin Rathod, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Parties Involved and Victim Details

Sadashiv Agale, the owner of Induction thermal treatment company, had given a contract to contractor Deepak Devaji Jadhav for the construction of a brick wall compound on the open plot of his Company. Accordingly, Deepak Jadhav brought Sachin Shankar Rathod, his wife, Komal Sachin Rathod, Manohar Bhiku Chavan, his wife Geeta Manohar Chavhan and two other labourers from the labour checkpoint.

Manohar Bhiku Chavan and his wife are slightly injured and have been admitted to Unicare Hospital in Dehugaon. Meanwhile, the bodies of both the deceased have been sent to YCM Hospital for autopsy and further procedure.

Eyewitness Account

Geeta Chavhan, an eyewitness who was also injured in the incident, recounted the tragedy when the wall collapsed upon them. "While we were working inside the pit plastering the wall, the JCB came to collect mud, and because of the JCB's impact, the wall collapsed upon us. One labourer was standing outside. Two labourers died on the spot because of serious injuries. My husband and I were injured in this incident. The workers working inside the company came to rescue us and took us out. Both the husband and wife died on the spot while I saw them," Geeta said. (ANI)