Delhi Police solved a shocking attempted murder case in Gokalpuri within hours, arresting three accused, including two juveniles. The trio allegedly stabbed two 17-year-olds over a trivial matter. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

The Delhi Police team at Gokalpuri police station has successfully solved a shocking attempted murder case within hours. Three accused persons, including two juveniles classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), have been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime - a knife - has been recovered.

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The Stabbing Incident

The incident took place on the evening of March 28 near Ganga Vihar in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gokalpuri. Two teenagers, both aged around 17 years, were found seriously injured with stab wounds. They were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

According to the complainant, one of the victims had received a call from a friend asking him to meet. He went to the spot near the pipeline area along with his friend. There, they came across Kartik and two other persons. What started as a casual meeting soon turned into a heated argument over a trivial matter. In the heat of the moment, Kartik and his associates allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both the victims before fleeing from the location.

Swift Police Investigation and Arrests

Following the complaint, a case was registered at PS Gokalpuri under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including FIR No. 77/26. The investigation was handed over to a dedicated team led by Inspector Umed Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of PS Gokalpuri.

Acting swiftly on the leads, the police team traced and arrested Kartik, aged 19 years, son of Suraj, a resident of Jwala Nagar, Shahdara. During sustained interrogation, Kartik revealed the identities of his two accomplices. Based on his disclosure, the two 17-year-old juveniles were also apprehended by the police team.

Confession and Weapon Recovery

All three accused confessed to their involvement in the stabbing during questioning. At their instance, the knife used in the offence was successfully recovered from the spot indicated by them.

The police have stated that further investigation into the case is still in progress. (ANI)