Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

The Budget session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday, at 11:00 am, and the first budget of the newly elected Delhi government will be presented a day later.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the session will commence tomorrow in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat in the national capital.

"Tomorrow is the first day of the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on March 25. The CAG report will also be tabled during the budget session," Vijender Gupta told media here on Sunday.





The Budget Session is a crucial period in the legislative calendar, during which key financial and policy matters will be discussed and decided upon. The session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for extension if required.

Notably, in the Budget session, the CAG report on the functioning of DTC will be tabled in the House, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said in a statement. This would be third CAG report which will be tabled on Monday in the House.

Key highlights of session

The key highlights of the session will include the presentation of the annual budget on March 25, which will outline the government's financial priorities and development agenda for the year.

It will hold a general discussion on the budget, wherein lawmakers will engage in a detailed discussion on the budget on March 26 (Wednesday) to analyze financial allocations and policy initiatives.

It will also include consideration and passing of the budget, where the assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on March 27 (Thursday).

Additionally, March 28 (Friday) has been designated for private members' business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills.

The Assembly sittings will commence daily at 11:00 AM, with a lunch break from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Question Hour, an essential platform for legislative scrutiny and accountability, will be held on March 24, 26, 27, and 28, 2025. Ministers will respond to queries related to various departments as per the allotted schedule.

Members wishing to raise matters of public importance under Rule-280 must submit their notices by 5:00 P.M. on the working day before the sitting. The balloting process will determine the first ten notices for discussion each day. Private Members' Resolutions will be taken up on March 28, 2025, with notices required 12 days in advance.

The Speaker has issued directions to ensure decorum and efficiency during the session.

"Members are advised to adhere to the rules for submitting questions, resolutions, and special mentions. Seating arrangements must be followed, and the quorum bell will ring at 10:55 A.M. each day," the direction stated.

"It is also informed that for any further information and details, members are encouraged to refer to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business or contact the Legislative Assembly Secretariat," it added.

