Delhi Police filed a 311-page chargesheet in the Assembly security breach case. Separately, the Crime Branch arrested Amir alias Tillan, a key associate of gangster Hasim Baba, after a shootout. He was wanted for a double murder in Farsh Bazar.

Delhi Assembly security breach

Delhi Police has filed a 311-page chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Assembly flower pot security breach case, sources said on Wednesday.

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The chargesheet pertains to the incident in which an accused allegedly breached security at the Delhi Assembly complex and reached the vehicle of the Speaker, triggering concerns over security arrangements at the high-security premises.

According to sources, the chargesheet was filed in court nearly a week ago, but details of the filing have come to light now. Sources said the chargesheet contains statements of witnesses, CCTV footage analysis, details of the security deployment and other evidence gathered during the course of the investigation. The accused was arrested following the incident, and the Delhi Police had launched a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the security breach.

Dreaded criminal arrested after shootout

In a separate case, on June 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a dreaded criminal, identified as Amir alias Saleem alias Tillan, following a shootout near the Shastri Park Metro Depot. Amir is a key associate of jailed gangster Hasim Baba and was wanted for the brutal double murder of a man and his nephew in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar last year.

According to police, on Diwali night of October 31, 2024, armed assailants shot dead a man and his nephew outside their residence in Farsh Bazar. The deceased man's son also sustained injuries. The execution, caught on CCTV, had sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Acting on a secret tip-off on June 8, a specialised Crime Branch team led by Insp. Man Singh and Insp. Sunder Gautam laid a trap near the Shastri Park Metro depot. When intercepted at 10:48 PM, the accused whipped out a pistol and opened fire on the police party.

In a response, HC Manoj fired in self-defence, targeting the accused's legs, leading to his apprehension. The 34-year-old accused, a resident of Maujpur, is a habitual offender with 14 previous involvements in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations across Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a 32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, and four empty shells from the spot. (ANI)