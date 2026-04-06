A man, Sarabjit Singh, breached security at the Delhi Assembly by forcefully driving a car into the premises. Delhi Police filed a case for attempt to murder and other charges. The accused, from Pilibhit, was later arrested with two others.

Case Registered in Delhi Assembly Security Breach Incident

The Delhi Police has registered a case at Civil Lines Police Station under appropriate sections of law in the Delhi Assembly security breach incident. According to the DCP North Raja Banthia, a case has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines under appropriate sections of law, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparation to commit an offence, use of criminal force against a public servant, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty.

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The DCP stated that today, in the afternoon, at around 2:10 PM, a white-coloured Tata Sierra forcefully entered the premises of the Delhi Assembly through Gate No. 2. One individual, aged approximately 35 to 40 years, alighted from the vehicle and proceeded towards the porch area carrying a bouquet and a garland (mala) of marigold flowers. It is pertinent to mention that the Vidhan Sabha was not in session at the time, he stated. During the incident, the accused drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner with apparent intent to run over security personnel on duty, thereby endangering their lives. Upon being challenged by security staff, the individual fled the spot in the same vehicle.

Accused Apprehended After Pan-Delhi Hunt

A pan-Delhi hunt was launched, and at around 4:15 PM, the vehicle was intercepted in the area of Roop Nagar. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh (aged 37 years), resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended along with two other persons. All individuals are currently being questioned, and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

Suspect's Profile and Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the accused in the Delhi Assembly security breach incident, Sarabjit, was allegedly suffering from a mental health illness, according to sources. According to preliminary findings, his family members have said that Sarabjit suffered from a mental health illness and would not listen to his family during his episodes, according to sources.

Sarabjit has not yet revealed the reason behind his act during the police interrogation, according to sources. The sources further stated that he left Pilibhit on April 1and had been missing for five days prior to today's incident.

Sources added that Saabjit travelled to Bareilly on April 2 and later reached Delhi on the day of the incident. The sources also stated that Sarabjeet did not inform his family about his whereabouts or the purpose of his travel, and contacted his family over the phone only once in the five days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested one accused who allegedly entered the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises alone. Two others have been detained and are being questioned. The role of all three is being ascertained. Further details are awaited as the investigation in the case continues.