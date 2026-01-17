Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said a forensic report proves no tampering in recordings of Atishi's remarks. He announced a CBI probe into a parallel forensic examination conducted in Punjab, questioning its propriety and procedure.

Forensic Report Finds No Tampering in Assembly Recordings

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said a forensic examination has conclusively established that there was no tampering with the audio-video recordings of House proceedings over the purported remarks of AAP leader Atishi.

Gupta announced that he would direct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into what he described as parallel and questionable forensic actions initiated outside Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, commissioned by the Delhi Assembly, clearly confirms that the verbatim record of the proceedings perfectly matches the audio-video footage. "The FSL has found no alteration, manipulation, or tampering in either the audio or the video. The recording is original and intact in all respects," he said, displaying the report before the media.

The Speaker explained that the decision to send the recordings for forensic examination was taken unanimously by the House after the issue was raised by the Opposition. Acting on that resolution, all relevant material was forwarded to the FSL, where a detailed frame-by-frame scientific analysis was carried out in accordance with established procedures and legal standards.

Speaker Questions 'Parallel' Punjab Forensic Examination

Gupta, however, expressed serious concern over subsequent developments, alleging that while the Assembly-authorised forensic process was underway, a parallel examination was conducted in Punjab. He said reports of a Punjab forensic examination, followed by the registration of an FIR, raised grave questions about propriety, intent, and adherence to due process.

Jalandhar Court Order 'Interim,' Not a Verdict

Referring to an order passed by a court in Jalandhar, the Speaker underlined that it was only an interim order and not a final determination on facts or guilt. He said the order was based on a forensic report whose procedure, parameters, and chain of custody were neither examined nor tested. "An interim order cannot be projected as a verdict or used as a political shield," he remarked.

Raising issues of natural justice, Gupta questioned who conducted the forensic examination in Punjab, under whose authority the state laboratory functioned, and whether it operated under the control of the Punjab government. He pointed out that crucial details, including the source of the video, the device used, the manner of seizure, and maintenance of the chain of custody, were not addressed, which, according to him, undermined the credibility of the parallel exercise.

The Speaker also objected to what he termed extraordinary interim directions, stating that a magistrate's court has no jurisdiction to impose sweeping restrictions or censorship across digital platforms nationwide.

Speaker on Atishi's Conduct and Politicisation

Commenting on the conduct of Leader of the Opposition Atishi Marlena, Gupta said she was given sufficient opportunity to clarify her position on the floor of the House, but chose to remain absent. He alleged that the matter was subsequently politicised, leading to the involvement of state agencies and causing hurt to sentiments associated with the dignity and reverence of the Sikh Gurus.

Calling the issue extremely serious, Gupta said the alleged misuse of state agencies, particularly in a matter involving religious reverence and legislative dignity, would not be tolerated. He reiterated that the Assembly-authorised FSL report has brought the truth on record and indicated a possible conspiracy.

The Speaker said Atishi still has an opportunity to withdraw her remarks and apologise before the House, warning that repeated acts by any individual, party, or government would invite a firm response. Given that key events unfolded in Punjab, Gupta said a CBI investigation would be ensured to establish the truth and fix accountability in accordance with law and constitutional procedure. (ANI)