Final Opportunity for IAS Officer

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued another opportunity to IAS Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home-II Branch), Punjab's Department of Home Affairs in Chandigarh to submit comments and documents regarding complaints of breach of privilege and contempt in connection with alleged remarks on Sikh gurus by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi.

The Secretariat In a letter dated Friday, the Secretariat stated, "This is with reference to the email received from your office on 12th February 2026 in response to this Secretariat's letter of even number dated 05.02.2026 on the above subject." It further said, "In this connection, I am directed to inform you that comments on the privilege matter and the following information/documents had been sought by the Hon'ble Committee, which were to be submitted on or before 12.02.2026."

The Secretariat had sought the following documents: a copy of the complaint and enclosures on the basis of which the FIR was registered, and a copy of the FIR filed in this regard. In addition, a copy of the Report of the Social Medical Expert, Technical Cell, Punjab Police, and the Report of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab. The letter noted, "However, neither your comments nor the information/documents have been received by this Secretariat by the stipulated time." It added, "The Chairperson has directed to inform you that matters of privilege are particular to the person to whom it is addressed and reply/comments have to be submitted by that person to the Committee. These are not to be treated as departmental correspondences and any delay in this regard shall not be condoned. Needless to say, delay or denial to furnish information/documents sought by the Committee, in itself, constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt."

The Secretariat granted a final deadline, stating, "In view of the above, you are accorded a final opportunity to furnish your comments on the matter and information/documents as sought by the Committee on or before 20.02.2026." The letter added, "These issues with the prior approval of the Hon'ble Chairperson, Committee of Privileges." Copies of the notice were also sent to Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Chairperson, Committee of Privileges, Delhi Legislative Assembly; the Secretary to the Speaker, Delhi Assembly; and PS to the Secretary, Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

Controversy Over Doctored Video

Earlier, amid the continuing political controversy surrounding Kapil Mishra and Atishi over alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh Gurus, Anandpur Sahib MP, Malvinder Singh Kang called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "firm and decisive action" in the matter. Kang stated that forensic reports from both Punjab and Delhi have conclusively established that a doctored and fabricated video was deliberately circulated to falsely accuse Atishi of making derogatory references to Sikh Gurus. He said the Forensic Science Laboratories' findings leave no doubt and clearly establish that the video in question was manipulated.

Recalling the legacy of the Sikh Gurus, Kang stated in his letter, "The history of Bharat is illuminated by the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, who laid down their lives not for power or privilege, but for the protection of Dharma, human dignity, and the universal right to conscience. From Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Guru parampara stands as the moral spine of this civilisation, unyielding in the face of tyranny and falsehood."

Background of the Dispute

The controversy dates back to January 6, when objections were raised over remarks made during Assembly proceedings. Acting on the Opposition's demand, the House unanimously decided to send the recordings for forensic examination. Accordingly, the material was forwarded to the FSL for a scientific probe conducted in line with established legal and technical procedures.

Speaker Questions Punjab's Role, Warns Atishi

Speaker Vijender Gupta has since expressed serious concern over what he described as a parallel forensic exercise initiated in Punjab while the Assembly-authorised examination was underway. He questioned the propriety and legality of a separate forensic report and FIR issued by Punjab, noting that critical aspects, including the video's source, chain of custody, and extraction process, were not addressed. The Speaker further stated that Atishi has been given a final opportunity to withdraw the remarks and apologise before the House, warning that repeated acts affecting legislative dignity and religious sentiments would invite firm action. (ANI)