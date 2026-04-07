AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the 'prejudice-driven' Delhi Police after an Assembly security breach, highlighting inaction on an attack on a Dalit MLA versus a swift response for the Speaker's car. He urged the police to shed their 'anti-Dalit mindset'.

AAP Slams 'Prejudice-Driven' Delhi Police After Security Breach

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP-controlled Delhi Police is driven by prejudice, pointing out that while no FIR was registered even after an attack on Dalit MLA Kuldeep Kumar, the entire police machinery, including the Commissioner, swung into action when ink was thrown at the Assembly Speaker's car and a bouquet was left behind.

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A car breaching security and entering the Delhi Assembly premises by breaking through the gate has triggered fresh questions over the functioning of the Delhi Police.

AAP Delhi Unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "Had the Speaker of the Assembly strongly reprimanded the Delhi Police for not registering an FIR in the attack on MLA Kuldeep Kumar, perhaps today's incident could have been prevented." He appealed that the BJP government and the Delhi Police must come out of their anti-Dalit mindset.

In a post on social media platform X, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Any kind of attack or violence is shameful, but the prejudice of the BJP-controlled Delhi Police against Dalits is even more shameful. Ten days ago, our Dalit MLA Kuldeep Kumar's vehicle was attacked in the presence of police personnel. The car's window was smashed. Delhi Police CCTV cameras were installed at the spot, but the police did not provide the CCTV footage and did not even register an FIR in the attack."

Emphasising institutional responsibility, he emphasised, "The Speaker of the Assembly is considered the guardian of the House. As the Speaker, Vijender Gupta should have strongly pulled up the police. The police have failed to provide security to the House and its MLAs."

Police Register Case, Arrest 3 in Assembly Breach

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case at Civil Lines Police Station under appropriate sections of law in the Delhi Assembly security breach incident.

According to the DCP North Raja Banthia, a case has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines under appropriate sections of law, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparation to commit an offence, use of criminal force against a public servant, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty.

The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh (aged 37 years), resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended along with two other persons. All individuals are currently being questioned, and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

Accused's Background and Motive Under Investigation

The accused in the Delhi Assembly security breach incident, Sarabjit, was allegedly suffering from a mental health illness, according to sources.

According to preliminary findings, his family members have said that Sarabjit suffered from a mental health illness and would not listen to his family during his episodes, according to sources.

Sarabjit has not yet revealed the reason behind his act during the police interrogation, according to sources.