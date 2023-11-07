Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ as thick, toxic smog engulfs national capital

The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 396, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

The overall air quality in Delhi showed a marginal improvement, moving to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released statistics showing the city's overall air quality index (AQI) at 396 at 7am.

However, the AQI was recorded in the 'severe' category at several air monitoring stations in the city. Anand Vihar's real-time monitoring station registered a "severe" AQI at 438, with other readings coming from Okhla Phase 2 (422), Rohini (444), Punjabi Bagh (437), and New Moti Bagh (410).

Yesterday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 437, in the 'severe' category. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting over the pollution crisis in the city. Senior representatives from the relevant agencies, along with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, attended the meeting.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 13 to November 20 in view of the worsening air quality. Delhi's elementary schools will be closed till November 10. The option to move lessons online has been made available to schools for students in grades 6 through 12. Primary schools (nursery to Class 5) have been ordered to remain shut in Gurugram till further order to protect children from rising pollution in NCR.

Trucks transporting non-essential commodities from Noida are not allowed to enter the city due to GRAP IV limitations in Delhi-NCR, and the use of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles is restricted in Gautam Buddh Nagar.