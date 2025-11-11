AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses the BJP government of manipulating Delhi's AQI readings by shutting down monitoring stations. He has called for a health emergency as pollution levels remain severe, prompting GRAP Stage III curbs.

AAP Accuses BJP of Manipulating AQI Data

As the national capital continues to reel under hazardous air pollution levels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and failing to protect citizens' health.

Speaking on the deteriorating air quality, Bharadwaj alleged that the authorities had deliberately shut down AQI monitoring stations to conceal the true extent of pollution. "After the government stooped so low that they had shut down the AQI monitoring stations due to the fear that the AQI levels may go to hazardous levels, they are continuously sprinkling water just on the top of the AQI monitoring stations," he said to ANI.

He added that despite these alleged efforts to manipulate data, the air quality remains alarming. "Still, if the levels of the 'manipulated' AQI are reaching 400 or 450, that means it's an emergency situation in Delhi. We should declare a health emergency in Delhi," Bharadwaj added.

Raising concerns about public health, the AAP leader criticised the government for keeping schools open amid the toxic smog. "However, the schools are still open. Small kids are still going, getting exposed, and their lungs are getting exposed to this pollution. The elderly do not have a warning. The government is pulling the biggest fraud against its own people."

Government Implements GRAP Stage III Curbs

Meanwhile, with air quality in Delhi worsening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that schools up to class 5 will switch to hybrid mode, offering both online and physical classes. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi's air as the 'Severe' category.

Under Stage III of GRAP, several additional restrictions come into force, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports. Industries using unapproved fuels are also required to halt operations, while agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression through water sprinkling.

The CAQM noted that the decision aims to "prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region" and is in addition to measures already in effect under Stages I and II. The GRAP stage III corresponds to the 'Severe' category, applicable when the AQI ranges between 401 and 450. (ANI)