Delhi Police's AATS team arrested six members of the notorious Kachha Baniyan gang after an encounter. Three accused were injured in a shootout. The gang is linked to a theft in Malviya Nagar and operates across multiple states.

In a breakthrough on tackling organised crime, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South team has arrested six members of the notorious Kachha Baniyan gang following an encounter, police said yesterday. During the investigation, police received specific intelligence that suspects linked to the Malviya Nagar theft were present near Jhapa Park. Acting on the input, AATS personnel launched a targeted operation which led to an encounter with members of the Kachha Baniyan gang.

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Police said that during the encounter, three accused opened fire, discharging around six rounds towards the police team. The police retaliated with eight rounds of firing. In the exchange, all three attackers sustained gunshot injuries in their legs. The injured accused have been identified as Nirmal alias Nikhil, Amber alias Devin, and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala.

Details of the Arrests

Officials further stated that a total of six gang members were apprehended in the operation. Police added that one of the arrested suspects carries a reward of ₹10,000. All the accused are originally from Madhya Pradesh.

Gang's Modus Operandi and History

The gang is known for operating across multiple states, with its members often disguising themselves and applying oil and grease on their bodies to evade capture during crimes.

Background of the Case

According to officials, the case dates back to May 1, 2025, when three unidentified men allegedly broke into a house in Malviya Nagar and carried out a theft. Following the incident, a probe was initiated, and multiple raids were conducted.

The Kachha Baniyan gang has reportedly been active since the 1990s and is believed to target residential areas near parks, especially houses located in secluded or less guarded localities. The group is also said to frequent crowded public spaces such as railway stations to blend in after committing crimes. Further investigation into the network and possible interstate links of the Kachha Baniyan gang is currently underway. (ANI)