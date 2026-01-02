A 50-year-old tailor was stabbed to death in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after a minor verbal altercation. Police have apprehended a juvenile in connection with the crime and recovered the weapon. An accomplice is currently being traced.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on January 1, police said here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bihari Lal, son of Nakshe Lal, a resident of A-318, Lal Bagh, Azadpur. He was working as a tailor in Shastri Nagar.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of PS Adarsh Nagar, where a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) allegedly stabbed the victim during a verbal altercation. Police said the accused juvenile, a Class 9 school dropout, claimed that he acted in a fit of rage after being verbally abused by the deceased.

Police further stated that an accomplice, a resident of D-Block, Azadpur, allegedly assaulted the victim by kicking him during the incident.

The injured man was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have apprehended the juvenile accused, and the weapon of offence has been recovered from his possession. Efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the second accused. A case has been registered vide FIR No. 02/26 under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Adarsh Nagar. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added.

