Dehradun police swiftly filed a chargesheet against accused Akash within 72 hours in a young woman's brutal murder case. The SIT included 35 witnesses and will request a fast-track trial, seeking the harshest possible punishment.

Swift Police Action and Investigation

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that the police took swift action in the brutal murder of a young woman under the Kotwali Nagar police station area. "Within 72 hours of the incident, the SIT filed a chargesheet in court against the accused, Akash. A total of 35 witnesses have been included in the chargesheet," he told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

The SSP said that the police will request the court to conduct the trial in a fast-track court. He further stated that, while presenting arguments in court, the prosecution will seek the harshest possible punishment for the accused, treating the case under the "rarest of rare" category.

"Considering the sensitivity of the incident, the postmortem of the deceased was conducted by a panel of expert doctors. The postmortem report, eyewitness statements, and physical/forensic evidence collected from the crime scene were incorporated into the investigation through e-evidence," the SSP informed.

The SIT completed continuous investigative proceedings within just three days and submitted the chargesheet against the accused, including 35 witnesses.

CM Reviews State's Law and Order

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami stated in clear terms that no negligence will be tolerated in matters related to law and order, administrative functioning, and public service in Uttarakhand.

According to a release, the CM reviewed the outcomes of the All India DG/IG Conference and conducted an in-depth assessment of the state's law and order situation, administrative functioning, security arrangements, tourism management, revenue, de-addiction initiatives, prosecution, prison reforms, and public grievance redressal mechanisms.

On Monday, during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, he directed that every department of the police and administration must work with sensitivity, accountability, and a result-oriented approach toward the general public.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, District Magistrates of all districts, Senior Superintendents of Police, and senior officers from the police and administrative services. (ANI)