The ED filed a supplementary complaint under PMLA against Vijay Khanna and Balwinder Jeet Syal for fraudulently acquiring 25 bighas of Gram Sabha land in Dehradun by manipulating records and forging orders, continuing an ongoing investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dehradun Sub-Regional Office, on Thursday filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Vijay Khanna and Balwinder Jeet Syal before the Special Court (PMLA), Dehradun.

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Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to a statement released by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the complaint pertains to the fraudulent acquisition of 25 bighas of Gram Sabha land in Village Bansiwala, Tehsil Vikasnagar, District Dehradun. The land was acquired through manipulation of revenue records and allegedly forged orders purportedly issued by the Court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dehradun.

Investigation by the ED revealed that the accused, including Vijay Khanna, Satish Kumar, Hira Lal, and others, colluded with Balwinder Jeet Syal to unlawfully acquire the Gram Sabha land. The accused allegedly misused official records and forged documents to register the land in the names of private parties, effectively depriving the Gram Sabha of its property.

ED Investigation Findings

During the course of the investigation, ED found that approximately 25 bighas of land were transferred through fraudulent means and that the accused illegally sold part of the land as their own property. The probe indicated that the accused engaged in forgery and manipulation of official land documents to carry out these transactions. ED further noted that the accused had earlier misappropriated around ₹75 lakh worth of Gram Sabha property. A prior prosecution complaint under the PMLA had been filed in this regard, and the current SPC is a continuation of the ongoing investigation into the laundering of proceeds from these alleged criminal activities.

Case Background and Ongoing Probe

The case against the accused was originally registered on March 30, 2022, under the Indian Penal Code, following complaints regarding forgery and manipulation of land records. The ED's current action under the PMLA focuses on the proceeds of crime generated from these fraudulent transactions.

The agency has stated that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings. The accused have been summoned for questioning in connection with the laundering of the proceeds derived from the unlawful acquisition of the Gram Sabha land.

This move highlights the ED's continued efforts to curb financial crimes and ensure that illegally acquired properties are identified and investigated under the PMLA framework. (ANI)