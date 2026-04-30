A robbery accused was killed in a police encounter in Dehradun after he and an accomplice shot and robbed a man. SHO Naresh Rathore was injured in the exchange of fire. The second accused is absconding, and a search operation is underway.

A man accused of shooting and robbing was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal said.

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Details of the Encounter

According to the police official, SHO Naresh Rathore was injured as the miscreants opened fire at police personnel. In retaliation, police personnel fired and injured one miscreant, who later succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another miscreant is absconding.

SSP Dobhal said, "Late last night, an encounter took place while police were chasing miscreants who had shot a man and robbed him of Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone. During the exchange of fire, SHO of Premnagar Police Station, Naresh Rathore, was hit by a bullet fired by the accused. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring one of the miscreants, who was taken to the hospital but later died during treatment."

Manhunt and Investigation Underway

"The other accused managed to escape into the forest under the cover of darkness, and efforts are underway to trace them. Devaraj and Inspector Naresh Rathore were first taken to the Primary Health Centre in Premnagar and later referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment. Intensive checking operations and barricading have been carried out in the area, and a thorough search operation is ongoing at district borders to apprehend the absconding accused," the police official added.

Police probe and search operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Another Encounter Reported Earlier in April

Earlier this month, an encounter took place between police and suspects linked to the murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi in Dehradun.

During a chase, an accused opened fire on the police personnel. In response, the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in the leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. A pistol was recovered from the scene.