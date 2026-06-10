A workshop on defence procurement for MSMEs & start-ups will be held at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre on June 11-12. Organised by HQ IDS and CENJOWS, it aims to boost their participation in the defence ecosystem through various sessions.

A workshop on defence procurement, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR) and Testing Procedures for MSMEs & Start-ups will take place at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, on June 11 & 12. The event is being jointly organised by the Indigenisation Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS). It is aimed at enhancing awareness and exhorting greater participation of MSMEs and start-ups in the defence ecosystem.

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According to the release, the event will provide an interactive platform for industry representatives to gain insights into defence procurement procedures, indigenisation initiatives, the iDEX framework, testing and certification processes and TPCR. Senior officers and experts from HQ IDS, Service Headquarters, DGQA, iDEX-DIO & other stakeholder organisations will interact with the participants during various sessions.

Key Sessions and Agenda

The inaugural session features addresses by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning & Force Development) Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra and Director General, CENJOWS Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd). Sessions on the first day will focus on Defence Acquisition Procedure, procurement categories, revenue procurement parameters, indigenisation reforms, SRIJAN portal, import substitution mapping and intellectual property rights, as stated in the release.

The second day will focus on iDEX initiatives, prototype development, testing and evaluation procedures, certification systems, user trials, environmental testing, DRDO's role in R&D and technology readiness levels. A dedicated session on TPCR and a panel discussion with venture capitalists are also planned.

Fostering Aatmanirbharta and Collaboration

The workshop is designed to address practical issues faced by the industry participants through interactive discussions and dedicated question and answer sessions. The initiative is expected to further strengthen the ongoing efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and promote closer collaboration between the Defence Forces and the Indian industry. (ANI)