A Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, on the theme 'Traceability, Speed and Trust - Leveraging Technology for Smarter Quality Assurance', will be held at Manekshaw Auditorium, New Delhi, on February 13, Defence ministry said. Ministry said that it will bring together senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, Quality Assurance agencies, shipyards, defence PSUs, and leading industry partners to deliberate on the future of quality assurance in naval & defence manufacturing.

The conclave aims to highlight the critical role of digital technologies in strengthening quality assurance processes, enhancing traceability across the manufacturing chain, accelerating approvals & certifications, and building long-term trust among stakeholders. It will serve as a common platform for policy makers, practitioners, and industry leaders to exchange best practices and chart a roadmap for a modern, technology-enabled QA ecosystem.

Conclave Agenda and Discussions

The Defence Ministry mentioned that the technical sessions will feature focused panel discussions on Digital QA for Shipbuilding - Traceability, Speed and Trust; QA Policy Compliance and Industry Collaborations; and QA in Naval Shipbuilding and Replenishment Orders for Spares. These discussions will address key challenges and opportunities in shipbuilding, spares provisioning, policy compliance, and collaborative quality assurance frameworks.

Key Initiatives to be Launched

The Defence Ministry further highlighted that several important initiatives will be launched during the conclave, which include the release of the Indian Naval & Marine Industry, a capability catalogue to strengthen industry engagement and information sharing. Additonally, the promulgation of the Joint Service Guidelines on Common Information Model for integrated data management of combat systems and sensors, and the conferment of Green Channel Status and Self-Certification to eligible industry partners in recognition of proven quality performance, wil also be launched. (ANI)