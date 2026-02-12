The Defence Ministry has inked a Rs 2,312 crore contract with HAL to acquire eight Dornier 228 aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard. The deal, part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, is expected to generate significant employment.

The Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of Rs 2,312 crore under the Buy (Indian) category. According to the Ministry of Defence, the contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi today.

The programme is expected to generate significant direct & indirect employment by strengthening HAL's production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs & ancillary industries. It will also create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as life-cycle technical support. According to the Ministry of Defence, the contract reinforces the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India while bolstering India's maritime security architecture.

DAC Approves Proposals Worth Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore

Earlier, the Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various service proposals, with an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

Procurements for Indian Air Force

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles, and Air-Ships-Based High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (AS-HAPS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the procurement of MRFA will enhance the IAF's capability to undertake air-dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost its deterrence with long-range offensive strikes. The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground-attack capability with deep-strike power and very high accuracy. The AS-HAPS will be utilised for persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing for military purposes.

Procurements for Indian Army

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II).

The Ministry of Defence mentioned that Vibhav mines will be laid as an anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanised forces. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance the service life of equipment, ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army. (ANI)