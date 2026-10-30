Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for his 42-year service and leadership in Operation Sindoor ahead of his upcoming retirement on October 31, marking a significant transition for the Indian Air Force leadership.

Farewell to the Air Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday bid farewell to Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh ahead of his superannuation on October 31, acknowledging his distinguished service, exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the Indian Air Force and the nation during his 42-year-long career.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh also acknowledged the key role played by the outgoing Air Chief in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and in strengthening the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

Commendation and Future Plans

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Raksha Mantri commended the CAS for his distinguished service, exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to the Indian Air Force and the nation. Shri Rajnath Singh acknowledged the key role played by the outgoing CAS in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and in strengthening the capabilities of the Indian Air Force. He extended his best wishes to Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for his future endeavours."

The Ministry further stated that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will undertake ceremonial engagements on October 31 before formally retiring from service. "On October 31, 2026, the CAS will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour the bravehearts and inspect a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Force Station, New Delhi before superannuating from service," the ministry said.

Legacy and Operational Contributions

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's superannuation will mark the conclusion of 42 years of service to the nation. The farewell comes as the Indian Air Force acknowledges his contributions to strengthening its capabilities and leadership during his tenure as Chief of the Air Staff.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. (ANI)