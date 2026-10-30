JMI staff held a thanksgiving event to celebrate the administration's successful resolution of the 20-year-old student union election dispute, highlighting a commitment to dialogue and the protection of students' academic interests.

JMI Staff Applaud Resolution of Student Union Elections

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): In a thanksgiving program held today at 3:30 pm on the lawns of Ansari Auditorium, attended by more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the teachers and staff of the university expressed their gratitude to the JMI administration for amicably resolving the issue of students’ union elections. According to the release, they appreciated the administration’s utmost forthrightness and sagacity in ensuring that the interests of students are safeguarded and that the teaching and examination processes remain unhindered and protected at all costs.

They hailed the landmark order issued yesterday, October 29, 2026, describing it as a demonstration of the ‘utmost patience, judiciousness, and prudence of the university administration and its exemplary efforts in upholding the dignity of JMI on its 106th Foundation Day.’ JMI employees expressed their sincere gratitude for the unwavering support, advice, and guidance extended to it by the Government of India, especially the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs, over the last two weeks.

Commitment to Dialogue and Democratic Values

That this was almost JMI administration’s eighth meeting with protesting students to resolve the longstanding issue of union elections through dialogue and deliberation, and that it finally yielded a cordial and democratic solution to the two-decade-old stalemate, demonstrates the administration’s sustained efforts to reach out to students, it was observed. Praising the present JMI administration for ending a 20-year-old hiatus, during which successive administrations had either stalled the matter or left it unresolved, the teachers said that the JMI administration had demonstrated an exemplary commitment to democracy, dialogue, and a student-centric approach through its honest willingness and persistent sincerity in resolving the longstanding issue.

Addressing Vandalism and Social Media Narratives

While the teachers praised the inclusive, consultative, and forward-looking approach of the JMI administration since October 18, they unanimously demanded that strict action be taken against individuals or groups responsible for writing anti-national graffiti and slogans on university walls and vandalising its gates and other infrastructure facilities. Furthermore, the teachers expressed their condemnation and strong disapproval of how the events of the past two weeks have been portrayed on social media through numerous tweets, Instagram reels, and Facebook posts as a contest between winners and losers, in what appears to be an attempt to create divisions and polarise the JMI community. Equally deplorable were the attempts to defame the administration, high-level committee members, Proctorial teams, and hostel Provosts and staff by portraying them as indifferent or even hostile towards students, they observed.

According to the release, JMI teaching and non-teaching staff emphasised that the order issued last night had decisively put such narratives to rest and exposed their purpose and design. Contrary to this negativity, yesterday’s developments demonstrated the administration’s resolve to engage with students, listen to them, and find a democratic solution to the issue while safeguarding their best interests and ensuring that their academic schedules remain unaffected.

JMI staff observed that last night’s outcome was not a victory of one side over another but a resounding victory for the ethos and values of JMI, founded on dialogue, dignity, and mutual respect for every member of its community. By refusing to give up on dialogue and continuing to reach out to its students, the JMI administration has upheld the finest traditions nurtured by the University’s nationalist founders and patrons. On its 106th Foundation Day, JMI has reiterated that peace, non-violence, and fraternity remain non-negotiable and defining values of its institutional character and academic culture. ‘This is a victory for JMI, its democratic traditions, and the century-old values of the institution that have been carefully nurtured and preserved to this day,’ the teachers and staff observed at the Thanksgiving program. (ANI)