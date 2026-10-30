Telangana CM Revanth Reddy celebrated the Supreme Court's Miyapur land verdict, accusing the former BRS government of corruption and pledging to use reclaimed state-owned lands for essential public development and welfare initiatives.

Supreme Court Verdict on Miyapur Lands

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed the historic judgement on Miyapur lands delivered by the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister termed the Apex Court judgement a slap in the face of the previous BRS government and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference today, the CM said that the Supreme Court verdict saved the costly government lands at Miyapur valued at Rs 50,000 crore. CM Revanth Reddy accused former Chief Minister KCR, his close relative Damodar Rao and 'Goldstone' Prasad of encroaching on the Miyapur lands. The encroachers gave costly cars to Damodar Rao, and KCR was paid kickbacks. To protect the lands, the Chief Minister said that the government presented a strong case in the court and won. Following the favourable verdict, the officials were already instructed to take appropriate measures to take control of the lands.

Government Strategy for Reclaimed Lands

Continuing the tirade against BRS leaders, the CM alleged that KCR, his family members and the BRS leaders tried to encroach upon valuable lands in Hyderabad and across Telangana. He fought against land grabbing by the KCR family in the capacity of MLA, an MP, and as the PCC President. The then BRS government developed a grudge against him and sent him to jail. CM Revanth Reddy announced that the government is planning to sell the valuable lands and utilise funds for irrigation, education and health care sectors. "We will discuss in the cabinet meeting and make a decision soon". The cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation would also examine the sale of these lands and the development projects to be undertaken.

Allegations Against BRS Leaders

The Chief Minister claimed that the State Government protected lands worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from illegal occupation since 2023. We protected 143 acres of land in Manchirevula when KTR, in association with builders from Rayalaseema, attempted to encroach upon it. We have established a school for the children of police personnel on the protected land. KTR, in collusion with the members of the Bhalerao family, has also attempted to misappropriate the 'IMG lands. We thwarted his efforts through a legal battle. The government also won a legal battle when BRS leaders tried to seize lands in Gachibowli and Mamidipalli.

Ongoing Legal Battles and Forest Land Protections

Demanding the opposition BRS for a debate on land encroachment in the Assembly, the Chief Minister questioned the BRS for maintaining silence on the court verdict on Miyapur lands. The CM reiterated that the government was working to protect the lands from the encroachments by KCR and his family members. Further, CM Revanth Reddy exposed KTR's attempt to encroach upon forest lands in Gurramguda and fought the case in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that the land is owned by the forest department. In the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the last government handed over 400 acres of forest land as a 'gift' to an MLA who had defected to the BRS. We also fought in the Supreme Court and secured the land. The state government also protected land from encroachments by BRS leaders in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Chief Minister nailed Harish Rao and his uncle Hanumantha Rao for obstructing officials from surveying the encroached lands by the family. The BRS leaders approached the court and obtained a stay order. KCR and Harish Rao had filed cases on the Padmalaya Studios and Lanco lands during the time of the undivided state. Why did they not take possession of these lands after coming to power? BRS leaders levelled numerous false allegations against the government regarding land encroachment. The Chief Minister said that after assuming power, KCR and Harish Rao entered into a collusive arrangement with the very individuals against whom they had previously filed cases. The CM also alleged that KCR was taking advantage of a dispute between two villages. The government is ready to construct the Srikanta Chary Martyrs Memorial by demolishing the illegal structures. KCR and KTR should mend their ways and stop land grabbing, the Chief Minister warned.