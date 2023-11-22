Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Deepfakes far from reality': Sara Tendulkar exposes fake X account; raises alarm over misuse of technology

    In the now-removed statement, Sara Tendulkar expressed her concerns about the misleading use of her identity on social media and the dissemination of digitally altered pictures.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently alerted her fans to the presence of a fake social media account using her name and photos. She criticized the account for deceiving people and revealed that it had been circulating manipulated images of her through deepfake technology.

    Despite initially posting an official statement on her Instagram handle, Sara deleted it shortly afterward for undisclosed reasons. In the now-removed statement, she expressed her concerns about the misleading use of her identity on social media and the dissemination of digitally altered pictures.

    In the statement that has since been removed, Sara emphasized the importance of preserving truth over entertainment. She also pointed out the Twitter handle @SaraTendulkar__, formerly known as X, with a substantial following of over 250 thousand users. This account frequently shared photos, videos, and even messages directed at Sara's rumored boyfriend, Team India batsman Shubman Gill. Sara underscored the deceptive nature of the account and its potential to mislead her audience.

    "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," Sara wrote in her official statement.

    She went on to say, "@SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them."

    "Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality," she concluded.

    Subsequently, Sara removed the statement from her Instagram stories, but it has since gained widespread attention across the internet, becoming viral.

     

    Throughout the recently concluded World Cup 2023 tournament, Sara was spotted enthusiastically cheering for Team India in multiple matches. She even journeyed to Ahmedabad for the finals held at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India competed against Australia. The match concluded with Australia emerging victorious, defeating India by 6 wickets and clinching the coveted trophy.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
