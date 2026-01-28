Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has partnered with Oswal Greenzo Energies to build India's first port-based 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant. This project aims to decarbonise maritime operations and aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

In a landmark step towards sustainable and future-ready port infrastructure, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has signed an agreement with Oswal Greenzo Energies, for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla. This pioneering initiative places DPA, Kandl,a at the forefront of maritime decarbonisation in India, while strongly aligning with the Make-in-India - Make-for-the-World vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project also supports the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reinforcing India's commitment to clean energy leadership.

Project Impact and Decarbonisation Goals

Once operational, the 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant is expected to produce approximately 840 Metric Tons of green hydrogen annually, enabling the use of clean fuel across port operations, mobility solutions and allied logistics activities. The project will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the maritime, transport and logistics sectors, while promoting large-scale adoption of renewable energy at ports.

A Historic Milestone for India's Maritime Sector

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, stated, "The signing of this agreement for India's first port-based Green Hydrogen Plant marks a historic milestone for Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla and India's maritime sector." " This project reflects our strong commitment to the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while positioning Kandla as a frontrunner in green and sustainable port development. Through this initiative, DPA is taking a decisive step towards decarbonisation, clean mobility and a greener maritime future."he added

Partner's Commitment to Clean Energy

Commenting on the achievement, Ratan Bokadia, Managing Director, Oswal Energies Limited, said that being part of India's first port-led green hydrogen project is a proud moment for the company and a strong endorsement of its technical expertise, engineering capabilities, and execution strength in advanced hydrogen systems. He reaffirmed Oswal Energies Limited's commitment to delivering the project to global standards while supporting India's clean energy transition.

Driving a Sustainable Maritime Ecosystem

The project underscores DPA, Kandla's focus on advanced technologies, renewable energy integration and innovation-driven solutions, further strengthening its role as a catalyst in India's transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable and globally competitive maritime ecosystem. (ANI)