    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway

    The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box kept on platform number 1 at Yeshwantpur Railway Station. A team of forensic experts are at the railway station and investigation is underway.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Police officials on Wednesday (January 4) said that a decomposed body of a woman was found in a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru. The cleaning staff found the drum on Platform 1 of Yeshwantpur Railway Station and alerted the railway cops on noticing the stench, said an official.

    Forensic experts have inspected the area for clues. The woman, suspected to be in her late 20s, is yet to be identified.

    Also read: Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows Anjali Singh's friend returning home at 2:30 am on fateful night

    Speaking to reporters, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway said, "The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box kept on platform number 1. A team of forensic experts is at the railway station. An investigation is on."

    The railway cops have registered a case and investigation is underway.

    Meanwhile, in another case, Delhi Police has recovered CCTV footage that shows the friend of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car was seen returning home around 2:30 am, about 45 minutes after they left the hotel where they attended a New Year party.

    Also read: Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report

    The victim's friend, wearing a red sweatshirt with a hoodie, was seen anxiously kicking her house door and pacing up and down, the footage showed.

    The footage showed the victim leaving the hotel around 1.45 am after a New Year party. After scanning footage from multiple CCTV cameras, police ascertained that the victim's friend was riding pillion on her scooty and fled after the accident.

