Tripura CM Manik Saha asserted that the BJP will lead development in tribal areas, criticising the opposition's 'deception politics'. He welcomed 495 new members into the party and expressed confidence in winning future ADC and state elections.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Singh Saha said that politics driven by deception or expediency cannot stand the test of time, and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to lead inclusive and sustainable development in the tribal areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a joining programme organised by the Mandai Mandal at Barmurra on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the people of the tribal regions have realised that genuine development is possible only under the BJP's leadership. "Politics driven by deception or expediency cannot stand the test of time. The people of the tribal areas have realised that genuine, inclusive, and sustainable development is achievable only under the visionary leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Saha said. He added that this growing faith in the BJP is resonating strongly across all regions.

495 Indigenous Voters Join BJP

During the programme, Saha welcomed 495 indigenous voters from 181 families into the BJP ahead of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections. "Our government is steadfast in its commitment to the all-round development and empowerment of our tribal communities. We remain devoted to fulfilling their legitimate aspirations with integrity, sincerity, and accountability, ensuring that their voices continue to shape the path of progress," he said.

'Opposition is Using Janajati People'

Calling the BJP one of the country's strongest political parties, the Chief Minister accused the opposition of misleading the Janajati people. "The opposition is using the Janajati people. They are working to prevent development works. BJP will fulfil all the demands of the Janajati people and will solve all their problems, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said. In the coming days, we will do whatever is necessary for the development of the Janajati people," he said.

Saha said Janajati women are now happy with the BJP government and Prime Minister Modi, noting their increasing participation in BJP programmes.

On Development, Scripts, and PM's Vision

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's development vision, he said, "After PM Modi came, he gave us the HIRA Model." Taking a dig at protests over script-related issues, the Chief Minister said, "We have seen the crocodile tears. They wake up and try to provoke people with various issues. Why protest demanding a script? You can create your own script. If you can speak in Hindi, why can't you adopt the Devanagari script? If the Chakma can create their own script, why can't you?"

Economic Growth and Electoral Confidence

Highlighting economic progress, Saha said the BJP's development-focused governance has strengthened the economy. "In the North East zone, Tripura is in second position in terms of GSDP and Per Capita Income. We have received many awards in every sector," he said.

He further asserted that a "New Tripura" is underway and expressed confidence in the BJP's future electoral prospects. "This is possible when the Jaati and Janajati have faith in the BJP. In the coming days, the BJP will form the government in TTAADC, and in 2028, the BJP will form the government again. There is no doubt about that," he said.

Explaining the idea of Thansa, the Chief Minister said it signifies unity and aligns with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayaas."

Saha Blames CPI(M) for Past Violence

Saha also criticised the CPI(M) for alleged violence during its tenure. "During the CPI(M) time, the ATTF and NLFT were born. Many people from Jaati and Janajati were killed. The condition of the North East was pathetic. However, due to PM Modi, peace has been prevailing here," he said. (ANI)