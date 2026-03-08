Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, officially joined the JD(U) on Sunday. He praised his father's 20-year service as the CM prepares for a Rajya Sabha seat. Party leaders hailed him as the 'future of Bihar'.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Sunday formally joined the JD(U), marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. After joining the party, Kumar addressed the party workers and heaped praise on his father, Nitish Kumar, for serving the state for 20 years. "I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years."

Nishant Kumar greeted the party workers as soon as he arrived at the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna. Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present on the occasion.

Political Reactions to Nishant's Entry

Union Minister and NDA's Rajya Sabha candidate Ram Nath Thakur told ANI that Nishant Kumar is joining the party to remain connected with the people. "It was the decision of JDU workers and the common people that Nishant Kumar (son of CM Nitish Kumar) join the JDU and listen to the voice of the people... It is for the same reason that he is taking JDU membership today... It was his (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) wish to go to the Rajya Sabha..."

Bihar minister Ratnesh Sada called Nishant Kumar the "future of Bihar". "This is Bihar's future, and we will complete and demonstrate the work that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left unfinished," Sada told ANI.

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh extended "best wishes" to Nishant Kumar in his political journey.

A Strategic Move Amidst Leadership Transition

Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, on Saturday, also held a meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Jha. The meeting discussed the party's future strategy and how to best move forward after party chief Nitish Kumar, in a historic move, is set to move back to the Centre with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

The timing of Nishant's entry into the party is directly linked to a major transition made by his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister.

"I am going to the Rajya Sabha. There won't be a problem for you all. I will remain in Bihar as well; all work will continue. Work hard for the development of Bihar. I will keep an eye on everything; do not worry," Kumar said earlier. (ANI)