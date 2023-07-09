Death toll in West Bengal's Panchayat Election violence rises to 20

The panchayat polls in Bengal have been plagued by violence, characterized by acts of ballot box vandalism, bomb-throwing, and clashes between opposing factions in multiple villages. Reports of booth capturing, damage to ballot boxes, and attacks on presiding officers have emerged from various districts

The death toll in panchayat election-related violence in West Bengal rose to 20 on Sunday morning following reports of a fatal stabbing of a Trinamool Congress worker in Malda. The incident occurred in Baishnavnagar on Saturday night following the elections. According to sources, the victim, Matiur Rahman, an active member of the TMC, was attacked and fatally stabbed by a group of men while attempting to cast his vote at a polling station. The ruling TMC has accused the opposition party Congress of being responsible for the murder.

Additionally, six others were injured during the clash, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Among the casualties is Ajahar Lashkar, a 62-year-old TMC worker, who sustained injuries during a clash in Basanti and later died at SSKM hospital last night. The clash between the TMC and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in Basanti, South 24 Parganas, resulted in ten people being injured. Lashkar passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Violence has marred the rural polls in Bengal, with incidents of ballot box vandalism, bomb-throwing, and clashes between rival factions in various villages. Instances of booth capturing, damage to ballot boxes, and assaults on presiding officers have been reported from districts such as Malda, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Nadia and North Dinajpur.

The widespread violence has triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter demanding a re-poll at several booths.

Despite the deployment of around 59,000 troops from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state armed police from 25 states for election duty, their utilization at sensitive polling booths was reportedly inadequate, according to DIG Guleria.

Bombs exploded, polling booths were vandalized, and ballot papers were set on fire in various places. The casualties include seven TMC activists, two from the CPI (M), one each from the BJP and Congress, and an individual with no known political affiliation, as confirmed by officials.

SS Guleria, DIG BSF, revealed that the BSF had sent multiple letters to the state election commission requesting information on sensitive polling booths, but received no details apart from the number of such booths on June 7. No information regarding their location or any other pertinent details was provided.

All political parties in West Bengal have levelled accusations against each other regarding the violence, and the BJP has called for the imposition of President's Rule in the state. The West Bengal BJP chief has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the intervention of the central government.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha assured the BJP that complaints of vote tampering will be investigated and decision will be taken on possible re-polling in certain booths after receiving reports from observers and returning officers.

With a total of 30 deaths since the announcement of the polls earlier last month, this year's election has unfortunately followed a pattern of violent incidents similar to the 2018 panchayat polls, which also claimed a significant number of lives.