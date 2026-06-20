Davanagere district administration has finalised all arrangements for the NEET exam for 7,359 candidates. DC Gangadhara Swamy confirmed robust security, including CCTV and biometrics, across 13 centres to ensure a seamless process.

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled, Davanagere District Deputy Commissioner Gangadhara Swamy has confirmed that the administration has finalised all arrangements to ensure a secure and seamless examination process across the district. Speaking to ANI, DC Gangadhara Swamy stated that 13 examination centres have been designated to accommodate 7,359 candidates.

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Robust Security and Administrative Measures

The district administration has enforced a robust security protocol, incorporating CCTV surveillance, physical frisking, and biometric fingerprint scanning. "All preparations, including the installation of CCTV surveillance, frisking protocols, and biometric fingerprint scanning, are in place. We have ensured proper lighting, the availability of wall clocks, adequate toilet facilities, and dedicated safety rooms at each centre," the DC stated.

To strengthen administrative oversight, an additional staff member has been appointed to every centre. Furthermore, prioritising student health and safety, one doctor has been stationed at each of the 13 locations to provide immediate assistance if required. "We have established two to three levels of security checks. If any issues arise, we are prepared to address them promptly at every centre," the DC assured.

Ensuring Examination Sanctity

Addressing concerns regarding the sanctity of the examination, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that clear guidelines have been issued to all staff, particularly in light of previous controversies. DC Swamy further confirmed that the question papers have been received and are currently being held in secure, high-custody storage to prevent any lapses.

NEET Exam Schedule and Scale

NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21. (ANI)