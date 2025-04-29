Vanshika Saini, 21-year-old daughter of an AAP leader's aide from Punjab, was found dead near Ottawa, Canada, after going missing on April 22. Her family suspects foul play and has urged Canadian authorities for a thorough probe.

Mohali: In a heartbreaking incident, Vanshika Saini, a 21-year-old student from Derabassi and daughter of a close aide to AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a beach near Ottawa, Canada.

Vanshika had been living in Canada for over two years, pursuing higher education in Ottawa. After completing Class XII in India, she moved abroad to enrol in a two-year diploma course. According to her family, she had recently completed her final exams on April 18 and had started working part-time while preparing to take the IELTS exam scheduled for April 25.

On April 22, Vanshika left for work but never returned. Her phone remained switched off, and repeated attempts by friends and family to contact her failed. When her friends went looking for her after she missed the IELTS exam, they realised she had been missing for three days. Alarmed, they alerted local authorities and reached out to the Indian community in Ottawa, sparking widespread search efforts.

Tragically, Vanshika’s body was discovered on a beach near Ottawa. The cause of her death has not yet been determined, and Canadian authorities have launched an investigation. Her family, however, suspects foul play and is demanding a thorough probe into what they believe is a case of murder.

Davinder Saini, Vanshika’s father and a key associate of the AAP MLA from Derabassi, said he last spoke to his daughter on April 22. “We thought she was busy preparing for her IELTS exam when we couldn’t reach her. We never imagined this would happen,” he said in an emotional statement.

The news has shocked the local community in Derabassi, with residents and political figures expressing grief and outrage. Calls for justice have grown louder, with the family urging Canadian authorities to ensure a swift and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Vanshika’s death.