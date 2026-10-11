Rahul Gandhi has called for a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, uniting youth, opposition parties, and civil society. This follows a police crackdown on protestors. A memorandum will be submitted demanding an end to 'vote chori' and other issues.

Rahul Gandhi calls for march to Supreme Court

A day after Delhi witnessed detentions of protestors and heavy deployment of police, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on the youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to unite and march to the Supreme Court on Monday, urging people to shed fear with the words "Daro mat."

"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," Gandhi said in a post on X. He said the march would bring together Indians "united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state."

Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups and "all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India" would walk with them, he said.

Gandhi said a memorandum would be submitted to the Chief Justice Surya Kant on behalf of the nation "demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar."

Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court.

"Yesterday, the youth of the country took to the streets in Delhi for a peaceful protest. There was no hatred or anger in their hearts, only love. But they were beaten by both the police and BJP goons. We do not want such an India. Tomorrow, Monday, October 12, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians. Rising above every wall of party, man-woman, caste, community, and state, we will all walk together. The youth of the country, all opposition parties, civil society, and all those who believe in democracy and stand with the Constitution of India will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation. Our demand is - stop vote theft, halt SIR, and Gyanesh Kumar should resign. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, and Mohan Bhagwat cannot suppress the voice of India. These cowards cannot scare us. They will have to step back. We will all walk together - with love, brotherhood, and patriotism. Don't be afraid. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026"

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," he said.

Gandhi slams police action on protestors

Sharply criticising the police crackdown on protestors in Delhi on Saturday, Gandhi said the young people came out peacefully.

"They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want," he said.

CJP activists detained, released

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was met with heavy police deployment and mass detentions.

JP CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released earlier after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, according to CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh.

CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state, "Condition - no breach of peace for one year." However. Dipke has claimed he had not signed any bond and would not be deterred by arrest, daring the authorities to jail him "not just once, but a hundred times."