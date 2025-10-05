Cyclone Shakhti, the season's 1st Arabian Sea storm, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm with winds of 100 kmph. IMD has issued alerts for Maharashtra and Gujarat, warning of rough seas and strong winds until Oct 5. Mumbai will see rain too.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Cyclone Shakhti, the first major storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It currently packs winds of around 100 kmph with even stronger gusts. The storm is centred about 420 km off Dwarka in Gujarat and is expected to move west-southwestwards towards the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday. However, from Monday morning, October 6, the system is likely to re-curve east-northeastwards and then weaken gradually.

Sea conditions to remain rough

The IMD has cautioned that sea conditions will remain rough to very rough along the Gujarat-North Maharashtra and Pakistan coasts until Sunday. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, particularly along the north Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Situation in Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a cyclone 'Shakhti' warning covering six districts of Maharashtra: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Strong winds have been forecast between October 3 and 7.

However, IMD scientist Sushma Nair clarified that there is ‘no threat of cyclone to the Maharashtra coast’ and that Mumbai and adjoining areas will only see light to moderate rainfall during the week.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in some interior parts of Maharashtra, especially in East Vidarbha and Marathwada, with the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan due to moisture-laden clouds.

Maharashtra government on alert

The Maharashtra government has directed district administrations to be fully prepared for any emergency. Instructions include:

Activation of disaster management systems

Preparation of evacuation plans for people in coastal and low-lying areas

Public advisories against sea travel

Ensuring safety during heavy rain and wind conditions

The government has also asked officials to maintain close watch on areas prone to waterlogging and flooding, particularly in Mumbai and North Konkan, and ensure that relief measures can be deployed quickly.

Situation in Gujarat

Officials in Gujarat said that while the overall impact of Cyclone Shakhti is expected to be minimal, some coastal districts could still see heavy rainfall.

IMD Ahmedabad scientist Abhimanyu Chauhan told reporters that the storm will re-curve towards the east-northeast direction on October 6 morning. On October 8, heavy rainfall is expected in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

He added that there is “no need to panic” as the intensity of the cyclone will gradually reduce once it shifts direction and moves inland.

Key developments: Cyclone Shakthi in 5 points

Meteorologists believe that Cyclone Shakthi is unlikely to cause major damage along the west coast of India. Still, precautions are being taken in both Maharashtra and Gujarat to ensure public safety.

While Mumbai and surrounding districts will escape the brunt of the storm with only light to moderate showers, parts of Gujarat are expected to see heavier rainfall later in the week. By October 8, the cyclone will weaken significantly, reducing the risk of any large-scale destruction.

For now, authorities continue to urge fishermen and coastal residents to remain cautious, follow advisories, and avoid unnecessary risks.

(With ANI inputs)