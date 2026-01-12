Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the last queen of the Darbhanga royal family, has passed away, causing widespread grief in Bihar's Mithila region. The wife of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, she was known for her philanthropic work via the Kalyani Foundation.

A wave of grief has swept across the entire Mithila region of Bihar following the death of Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the third wife and last erstwhile Maharani of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh of Darbhanga. The 'Queen' had been unwell for the past six months and breathed her last at the Maharaja's Kalyani residence in Darbhanga. Upon learning of her death, members of the royal family immediately began making arrangements for the funeral. Numerous dignitaries, including members of the royal family, are expressing their condolences on her passing.

A Royal History

Maharaja Kameshwar Singh married Kamasundari Devi in 1940. He had previously married Maharani Rajlakshmi and Maharani Kameshwari Priya. Maharani Kamasundari Devi was born in 1930. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh was the last ruler of Darbhanga and died in 1962. His first wife, Maharani Rajlakshmi, died in 1976, while his second wife, Maharani Kameshwari Priya, died in 1940.

Legacy and Philanthropy

After the Maharaja's death, Maharani Kamasundari Devi established the Kalyani Foundation in his memory. Through this foundation, she established a library in the Maharaja's name, which still houses more than 15,000 books. The Maharani continued to manage literary and cultural activities through the Kalyani Foundation.

End of an Era

The Maharani's death is being seen as the end of an era for the Darbhanga royal family. (ANI)