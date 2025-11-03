Darbar Move is a 150-year-old tradition in Jammu and Kashmir where the government shifts offices between Srinagar in summer and Jammu in winter. Started by the Dogra rulers, it symbolises unity between the two regions. It was stopped in 2021.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), on Monday resumed the bi-annual 'Darbar Move' tradition after a four-year break. Government offices have shifted from Srinagar to Jammu for the winter session. Traders and residents welcomed the move, saying it will boost the region’s economy and reconnect Jammu and Srinagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On restoring ‘Darbar Move’, CM Abdullah said, "...Jammu had received a major setback when the Darbar Move was discontinued. It was also our responsibility, and we had promised the public that we would restore the Darbar Move. Today, the Darbar Move has been restored. I hope that this will give a significant boost to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir... Some things hold emotional significance... The Darbar Move, which connects Srinagar and Jammu, was the biggest way to do so, and by stopping it, had dealt a blow to the unity of Jammu and Kashmir, which we have tried to rectify."

Scroll to load tweet…

What is the Darbar Move?

The 'Darbar Move' is a long-standing practice in J&K that dates back nearly 150 years. Under this tradition the government's offices shift from the summer capital, Srinagar, to the winter capital, Jammu, with the change of seasons.

The practice had been suspended in 2021 by the then-administration, which cited cost savings and transition to e-office as reasons.

Revival of the Move

On Monday, the offices of the J&K government began functioning from Jammu for the next six months, marking the resumption of the Darbar Move after four years of pause.

Omar Abdullah left his official residence on foot, walking through Residency Road and Raghunath Bazar to reach the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. Trader associations, including the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, greeted him with garlands, flower petals and festive drums.

Why Darbar Move was halted, what's the significance of the practice

The Darbar Move was halted in 2021 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with the argument that an e-office transition would save around Rs 200 crore annually. However, some traders in Jammu argued that the suspension harmed business and weakened the link between Jammu and Srinagar.

The tradition is seen not just as administrative but symbolic, it reflects equality of both regions and a sense of unity. Omar Abdullah said that by stopping it, a 'blow' had been dealt to the unity of J&K.

Reception and reaction

Businesses and residents in Jammu responded with relief and celebration to the revival. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Arun Gupta welcomed the move, saying it should help the economy, as reported by Kashmir News Service.

Omar Abdullah said they fulfilled a promise by bringing the tradition back and hoped it would give a 'significant boost' to the economy of J&K. He emphasised the move as an expression of linking Srinagar and Jammu.

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), also welcomed the revival and remarked that efforts to keep Jammu and Srinagar apart had failed.

Process and logistics

The shift began on October 30 and 31 when the Civil Secretariat and associated offices in Srinagar closed, and the Jammu offices opened on Monday.

Security was heightened, accommodations for staff were prepared, and special arrangements were made to ensure smooth transition of government functions.

With the winter session now starting from Jammu, the government aims to leverage the symbolic and functional benefits of the Darbar Move. The unity between the two regions is expected to strengthen, the business climate in Jammu is likely to improve, and the gesture is a fulfilment of a political promise by Omar Abdullah. It remains to be seen how efficiently the transition proceeds and whether the benefits for commerce, administration and regional harmony fully materialise.

The revival of the Darbar Move is more than a shift of offices, it marks a return of tradition, a nod to regional balance and a boost to local hopes. With the government’s offices again operating from Jammu for the winter months, the move signals a new chapter for Jammu & Kashmir, one that reaches both into history and aims at a united future.

(With ANI inputs)