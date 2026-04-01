Five Maoist cadres surrendered in Dantewada as authorities declared the Chhattisgarh district free from active Maoist presence. Security forces recovered weapons, and IG Bastar P Sundarraj urged any remaining cadres to join the mainstream.

Five Maoist cadres surrendered under a rehabilitation initiative in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, with security forces also recovering weapons, officials said on Tuesday.

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Authorities stated that the district is now free from active Maoist presence following sustained operations over the years.

Dantewada Declared 'Maoist-Free'

Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said that Maoist organisations have been dismantled in the region and appealed to any remaining cadres to surrender and join the mainstream.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, on March 31, 2026, standing here in Dantewada, we are in a position to declare that no Maoist organization remains active in this area. The Maoists here have been dismantled...We continue to appeal that if there is any 1 or 2 Maoists present it would be in their best interest to join the mainstream, they have 24 hours."

He also said security forces will continue operations with caution and vigilance, "We will continue to operate with the utmost caution and vigilance....to all those who supported us I thank them, whether it is the centre government, state government or common people."

'Red Terror' Has Ended: SP Gaurav Rai

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said the region had faced the Naxal issue for nearly four decades and termed the development as a major achievement.

He said, "The Naxal menace persisted here for nearly 40 years...We have fulfilled the pledge we took to achieve this by March 31, 2026...Today, we are in a position to declare that the 'Red Terror' has ended. Today no active terror is present in Dantewada district...We pay homage to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives..."

He added that the focus will now shift towards development and ensuring safety, "Our next objective now is to accelerate development works in this region..."

Sustained Operations Led to Victory

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Rahul highlighted the sustained operations carried out over the past two years, which led to the surrender of key Maoist leaders.

He said, "...This is a monumental victory for us...We have conducted continuous operations over the past two years. We used to carry out approximately 4 to 5 operations every month...We achieved consistent success in these operations, and the result was that prominent Maoist leaders in this region began to surrender..."

"The administration had set a target deadline of March 31, 2026...During my 4-year tenure, I spent nearly 1.5 years engaged solely in anti-Naxal operations..." Rahul said.

A Former Naxalite's Journey and Appeal

Meanwhile, a police constable and former Naxalite, Kosa, spoke about his journey and urged others still in the forests to join the mainstream.

He said, "I joined the Naxalites in 2010. They used to come forward to protect 'Jal, Jungle, and Zameen' (water, forests, and land), and that is why I joined them...But now we feel good being here (in mainstream)..."

Further advicing kosa said," To those who are still wandering in the forests, I want to say that they, too, should join the mainstream."

Centre Hails Eradication of Naxalism

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah said, "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains. (ANI)