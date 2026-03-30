Villagers in Bankura, West Bengal, struggle without a permanent bridge over the Damodar River, forcing them to use a dangerous temporary wooden structure to reach Burnpur. They face high fees and 50km detours, especially during monsoon season.

People living along the Damodar River in West Bengal continue to struggle with the lack of a permanent bridge, as thousands of villagers commuting between Burnpur in Asansol and parts of Bankura face daily hardships, especially during the monsoon season. Despite strong economic and social ties between the two regions, villagers are forced to rely on a temporary wooden bridge that is not only unsafe but also collapses frequently during heavy rains. The absence of a permanent structure has turned routine travel into a risky and costly affair, with locals paying fees to cross the makeshift bridge, which for pedestrians costs Rs 5, Rs 30-40 for motorcycles, and higher charges for vehicles.

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Villagers Voice Frustrations

Expressing frustration, Gurupal, a villager, said, "If we have to go to Asansol, we have to cross this Damodar bridge. In the rainy season, the wooden bridge breaks and in that case, we have to walk for around 50 kilometres. We have to face a lot of difficulties. We have to pay a fee to cross the temporary wooden bridge, Rs 5 for pedestrians, Rs 40 for motorcycles and Rs 50 if there are two people on the motorcycle. We are not getting any help from the government..."

Economic and Personal Impact

Haridhan, a local farmer, underscored the economic impact of the issue. "There are many people living right here who cultivate vegetables. Burnpur is our lifeline--it's where we earn our daily wages. However, the issue is that there is no proper boat service or any road to cross from here to there. Currently, the only bridge available is a makeshift wooden structure--it's flimsy and unstable. If we rely on this one, the river will inevitably wash it away--it will simply be swept away by the current. We have to pay a fee just to cross the river; imagine the trouble for ordinary folks like us. This project would be incredibly beneficial for the people of Bankura and Purulia... yet, the government does absolutely nothing about it," he said.

Another resident, Dilip Mandal, highlighted the dangers associated with the fragile structure. "This is a temporary bridge which will last for around a month. When it starts to rain, we will have a lot of difficulties in travelling from here. We have to walk for around 50 kilometres if the bridge is broken. There is a lot of danger in crossing this bridge. We have to pay a fee to cross the temporary wooden bridge, Rs 5 for pedestrians and cycles and Rs 20 for motorcycles."

Demand for Bridge Grows as Elections Approach

As the West Bengal Assembly Election approches, villagers continue to demand a permanent bridge on the Damodar river. West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.(ANI)