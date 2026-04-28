A statewide shutdown called by Dalit organisations over the death of BDS student Nithin Raj led to widespread protests across Kerala. The college denies caste bias, linking the incident to a loan app, while police have filed an abetment of suicide case.

Student's Death and Conflicting Narratives The protest follows the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj, who died on April 10 after falling from a building at the college.The Prestige Educational Trust, which manages the institution, has denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment, terming them "completely baseless." According to the Trust, the incident was linked to a personal loan taken by the student through a mobile application. It stated that a faculty member had been receiving calls from loan recovery agents as her number was listed as a reference. The management said Nithin left the principal's office during discussions regarding the issue and later fell from the building. Investigation and Legal Proceedings Meanwhile, police have registered a case against two faculty members, Dr MK Ram and KT Sangeetha Nambiar, under charges including abetment of suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations raised in the case.A separate case has also been registered against a loan app for alleged harassment, with three persons arrested so far in connection with the matter.The family of the deceased has alleged that the death was a planned murder and held the college authorities responsible.Advocate Vinod Ragavan appeared for the relatives, while counsel V Jaikrishnan for the accused also presented arguments. The court is set to decide on the bail plea on Friday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A statewide shutdown called by various Dalit organisations over the death of BDS student Nithin Raj at Ancharakandi Dental College led to widespread protests and disruptions across several parts of Keralam on Tuesday. In Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, initial clashes with police were reported in the morning, following which more protesters gathered and forced shops and banks to shut down in the area. However, timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from escalating into further violence.Meanwhile, in Kottayam, members of a Dalit organisation were seen blocking the movement of a KSRTC bus as part of the bandh, affecting public transport services in the region.The protest follows the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj, who died on April 10 after falling from a building at the college.The Prestige Educational Trust, which manages the institution, has denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment, terming them "completely baseless." According to the Trust, the incident was linked to a personal loan taken by the student through a mobile application. It stated that a faculty member had been receiving calls from loan recovery agents as her number was listed as a reference. The management said Nithin left the principal's office during discussions regarding the issue and later fell from the building.Meanwhile, police have registered a case against two faculty members, Dr MK Ram and KT Sangeetha Nambiar, under charges including abetment of suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations raised in the case.A separate case has also been registered against a loan app for alleged harassment, with three persons arrested so far in connection with the matter.The family of the deceased has alleged that the death was a planned murder and held the college authorities responsible.Advocate Vinod Ragavan appeared for the relatives, while counsel V Jaikrishnan for the accused also presented arguments. The court is set to decide on the bail plea on Friday. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source