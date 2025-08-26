From PM Modi launching Suzuki's global EV 'e-VITARA' to a landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine, August 25 saw major events across India. Key updates included ED raids, Navy ship commissions, Nikki Bhati case twists, and buzz from Bigg Boss 19, US Open.

Daily Brief, August 25: From the launch of Suzuki's first global electric vehicle 'e-VITARA' by PM Modi in Gujarat to a landslide striking the Adhkwari Cave Temple near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, August 25 was packed with significant developments. The day also saw a major twist in the Nikki Bhati Noida murder case, the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and ED raids at AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj’s residence. In global affairs, PM Modi’s upcoming Japan visit took focus, while in sports and entertainment, Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open buzz cut grabbed headlines and Bigg Boss 19 sparked online chatter.

1. PM Modi Flags Off Suzuki’s First Global EV 'e-VITARA'; India Becomes Hub for Green Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Suzuki's first global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the Made-in-India 'e-VITARA', at the Hansalpur plant in Ahmedabad. The EVs, set to be exported to over 100 countries including Japan and Europe, mark India's rise as Suzuki’s global EV manufacturing hub. PM Modi also launched local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant—a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki—paving the way for over 80% of battery value to be manufactured domestically. These initiatives reflect India's growing leadership in clean energy and commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

2. Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Hits Adhkwari Cave Temple in Jammu and Kashmir

A landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple located on the way to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said on Tuesday. Some injuries are feared, and rescue operations are underway with the deployment of necessary manpower and machinery. In a post shared on X, the Shrine Board stated, "A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di." Further, all trains from Katra have been cancelled due to the landslide incident near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers and streams, triggering flash floods in parts of the region. The Meteorological Department (MET) issued an advisory on the matter earlier in the day.

3. Nikki Bhati Noida Murder Case Takes a Twist, Last Rites At In-Laws House

In a shocking twist in the Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati's in-laws, who are accused of harassment and setting her ablaze over dowry, were seen at her last rites that was performed at the in-laws residence. According to reports, Nikki Bhati's family as well as her in-laws were present at her last rites, prompting police to probe this angle. Nikki died on August 21 while being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She had been married to Vipin since December 2016. Her sister, Kanchan, was also married into the same family to Vipin’s brother Rohit on the same day. Kanchan’s complaint led to an FIR against Vipin, his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit under charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal conspiracy at Kasna police station. The Uttar Pradesh police arrested all four accused and informed that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress. Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

4. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri Commissioned by Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively under any circumstances. He was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two indigenously built multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam. "I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those who, with complete dedication, are engaged in the service of the nation. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the officers of the Indian Navy, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, and to all my fellow countrymen. Today, I see this as a picture of India's dreams coming true, as well as a testimony to our vision and commitment," the Defence Minister said. Highlighting the choice of Visakhapatnam for the commissioning, Singh stated, "If there was one city chosen in the entire country to set a new idea in motion on such a global occasion, it was Visakhapatnam. Whenever someone aspires to do something big and transformative in life, they choose places that are strategically and culturally strong -- and that is why Visakhapatnam was chosen."

5. ED Raids AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj’s Home

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital. The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). These searches are in “connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials.” They further said that the search teams have covered the residential premises of Saurabh Bhardwaj, as well as the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, in order to trace evidence relating to the diversion and laundering of public funds. ED is investigating financial transactions and suspected diversion of funds allocated for the construction of the Delhi hospital, said the officials.

6. PM Modi Heads to Japan – Key Agendas on Trade, Tech & Security

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on an official visit to Japan on the evening of August 28. He will be in Japan on the August 29-30 for holding the 15th India Japan, annual summit with the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. It is Prime Minister Modi's first annual summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This is his eighth visit to Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi's eighth visit to Japan and his first summit with Ishiba, the MEA added. During the visit, the two leaders will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, covering defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit is expected to reaffirm the longstanding bond of friendship between the two countries, the MEA said.

7. Dharmasthala Case: SIT Raids House of Mahesh Shetty Timarody

A significant development unfolded today in the ongoing Dharmasthala case investigation, drawing widespread attention across the region. Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers, who have been interrogating the complainant Chinnayya, also known as Mask Man, conducted a meticulously planned raid at the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody. The operation, carried out early in the morning, reflects the seriousness with which authorities are pursuing leads in this high-profile case. Acting on critical information provided by Chinnayya, the SIT aimed to collect evidence, including digital records, that could shed light on the conspiracy and the involvement of key individuals. During interrogation, Chinnayya revealed that he had been given shelter at Mahesh Timarody's residence. Acting on this information, the SIT obtained a search warrant and proceeded to Timarody's house near Ujire. To ensure the operation proceeded smoothly and prevent any untoward incidents, police personnel from Mangaluru, Bantwal, and Puttur were called in to assist the SIT team.

8. US Open 2025: Alcaraz’s Buzz Cut Goes Viral in 1st Round Win

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world with his bald hair look ahead of his opening round of the men’s singles match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. Alcaraz cruised to the second round of the New York Major with a victory over Opelka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz defeated his American opponent in three straight sets - 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in 2 hours and 5 minutes, showcasing his remarkable composure and endurance in a commanding opening-round performance. The 22-year-old is one of the top contenders for the US Open title, alongside Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz had a tough battle in the second set, where Reilly Opelka held on to 3-3 before the Spaniard seized his chance in the 11th game, breaking for a 6-5. The World No.2 then held the serve with authority to close out the second set and take a 2-0 lead, underlining his ability to raise his level in crucial moments and keep the pressure firmly on the opponent.

9. Sarfaraz Khan’s Red-Hot Form in Buchi Babu Tournament

Mumbai and Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan has been showcasing incredible consistency in the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament, as he registered another century in the third and final match of the tournament against Haryana at MRF Pachaiyappa's Cricket Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, August 26. Sarfaraz Khan is trying to make a comeback to the Indian Test after he was snubbed for the recently concluded series against England. The 27-year-old was picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but did not get a single match throughout the five-match Test series, which Team India lost by a margin of 1-3, surrendering the BGT title to Australia after 10 years. Sarfaraz was part of the India A squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions, and scored 92 in his only appearance at Canterbury. As Team India will begin their home Test series of the ongoing WTC cycle against West Indies in October, Sarfaraz Khan is leaving no stone unturned on his path to reclaim a spot in the national Test side.

10. Apple to Open 4th Indian Store in Pune

Apple is set to open its fourth official store in India, this time in Pune. According to the firm, Apple Koregaon Park, the new retail location, will open for business on September 4 at 1 PM. The Pune outlet will be located at The KOPA, Koregaon Park location. The new iPhone 17 series is anticipated to be unveiled during Apple's annual worldwide event, which is only a few days prior to the debut. The Pune store's inauguration demonstrates Apple's consistent efforts to increase its retail footprint in India. India's national bird, the peacock, is the inspiration for the artwork at the Koregaon Park shopfront, which represents pride and vitality. Like the Bengaluru Hebbal theme unveiled last week, the design showcases Apple's innovative approach to every shop opening.