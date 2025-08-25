From the Delhi High Court’s ruling on PM Modi’s degree to Dream11’s exit as Team India’s title sponsor, here are the top 10 headlines you need to know this August 25.

Daily Brief, August 25: A day packed with major developments — the Delhi High Court quashed the CIC order on PM Modi’s degree, calling it ‘personal information’, while Dream11’s walkout left the BCCI scouting for a new title sponsor. From a shocking dowry murder case in Noida and Rahul Mamkootathil’s suspension in Kerala politics to Delhi Metro’s first fare hike in eight years and RBI’s growth push amid global uncertainties, here are the top 10 must-know headlines shaping the day.

1. Delhi HC Says 'Personal Info', Sets Aside CIC Order to Disclose PM Modi's Degree Details

The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a 2016 CIC order directing disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BA degree details, calling them “personal information” with no “implicit public interest.” Justice Sachin Datta, ruling on Delhi University’s plea, noted that “something which is of interest to the public” differs from “something which is in the public interest.” The court held marks, grades and answer sheets fall under Section 8(1) of the RTI Act and cannot be disclosed. It said the RTI law promotes transparency in governance, not to “provide fodder for sensationalism.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed DU holds Modi’s 1978 BA record.

2. Noida Dowry Murder Case: Brother-in-law, Father-in-law Held

Police in Greater Noida have arrested Satveer Bhati (55) and Rohit Bhati (28), the father-in-law and brother-in-law of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands. Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law Daya were earlier arrested, with Vipin shot in the leg during an attempted escape. Disturbing videos filmed by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, also married into the same family, showed Nikki being assaulted and set ablaze in front of her minor son. Married in 2016, Nikki faced years of torture and escalating dowry demands, including cash and luxury items. She succumbed to her injuries en route to a Delhi hospital.

3. Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended From Congress; Will Continue as MLA

Congress MLA from Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil, has been suspended from the party’s primary membership following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, KPCC President Sunny Joseph announced. While Mamkootathil recently resigned as Youth Congress state president after similar accusations, Congress clarified no formal complaint or case has been filed yet. The suspension was decided unanimously after consultations with senior leaders, though the party rejected opposition demands for his resignation as MLA. Senior Congress leaders hailed the decision as unprecedented, while CPI(M) leaders criticised it as inadequate, accusing Congress of shielding him. The controversy has sparked widespread political and public outrage in Kerala.

4. Delhi Metro Raises Fares After 8 years; Hike Between Rs 1-Rs 4

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced its first fare hike in nearly eight years, citing heavy COVID-related losses, loan repayments and rising maintenance costs. Fares have increased by ₹1–₹4 depending on distance: the minimum fare is now ₹11 (up from ₹10) for journeys up to 2 km, while the maximum has risen to ₹64 (from ₹60) for trips beyond 32 km. On Sundays and national holidays, fares for long journeys now cost ₹54 instead of ₹50. A similar ₹5 hike applies to the Airport Express Line. Despite losses of nearly ₹1,800 crore in 2023–24, DMRC termed the hike “minimal” and necessary to sustain operations. Discounts on smart cards and off-peak hours remain unchanged.

5. Dharmasthala case: Cong Govt Rejects Call for NIA probe, Asks BJP Not to Politicise It

The Congress government in Karnataka has rejected the BJP’s demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Dharmasthala case, insisting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is capable of handling the inquiry. The controversy began after complainant C N Chinnaiah, later arrested for perjury, claimed multiple bodies were buried in Dharmasthala. Excavations unearthed a skeleton and bones, but no major findings yet. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra announced a statewide ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ march on September 1 from all 224 constituencies, demanding NIA intervention and alleging a larger conspiracy. Home Minister G Parameshwara urged BJP not to politicise the matter.

6. Shubhanshu Shukla Gets Hero's Welcome in Hometown Lucknow; CM Announces Scholarship in Astronaut's Name

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station on the Axiom-4 mission, received a rousing welcome in Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship in his name for students pursuing space technology, while a park will also be dedicated to him. Shukla, greeted by his family and cheering crowds, said the warmth of Lucknow surpassed Delhi’s reception. He highlighted India’s growing space stature, encouraged students to aim for the 2040 Moon mission, and stressed perseverance. His mission included 60 experiments, seven by Indian scientists. Farmers’ bodies demanded a Bharat Ratna honour.

7. BCCI Begins Hunt for New Sponsor After Dream11 Walks Out

Dream11 has exited as the Indian cricket team’s title sponsor following the government’s ban on real money gaming under the new ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming’ Act. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the deal’s termination and has begun the process to find a replacement, though no sponsor is expected in time for next month’s Asia Cup. Dream11, which had signed a ₹358 crore deal in 2023, exits with a year left but won’t face penalties due to regulatory changes. The ban impacts fantasy gaming revenues, and even IPL partner My11Circle could face challenges.

8. Ganguly Named Head Coach of SA20 Team Pretoria Capitals

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of SA20 franchise Pretoria Capitals ahead of the 2026 season, marking his first stint as head coach of a cricket team. He succeeds former England batter Jonathan Trott, who stepped down after a poor 2025 campaign where the team managed just two wins in 10 matches. Ganguly, currently director of cricket at JSW Sports (owners of Pretoria and co-owners of Delhi Capitals), previously served as Delhi Capitals’ team director (2018–19) before becoming BCCI chief. The franchise welcomed Ganguly with hopes of a revival under his leadership.

9. West Bengal: Joy Banerjee, Matinee Idol of '80s, dies at 63

Veteran Bengali actor Joy Banerjee, 63, passed away in Kolkata on Monday due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Hospitalised since August 15 with acute breathing problems, he had been on ventilator support before his demise at 11:35 am. A popular Tollywood star of the 1980s and 1990s, Banerjee delivered hits like Hirak Jayanti (1990), Milan Tithi (1985), and Nagmati (1983), along with the acclaimed Chopper (1986). He also contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket but quit politics in 2021. Colleagues and leaders, including Satabdi Roy and Sukanta Majumdar, condoled his loss.

10. RBI Has Not Lost Sight of Growth Amid Tariffs, Geopolitical Uncertainties: Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday urged corporates and banks to join forces to boost investments amid tariff uncertainties and geopolitical risks, stressing growth remains central alongside inflation control. Speaking at FIBAC, he expressed hope US-India trade talks will ease tariff impacts, assuring sector-specific support if needed. With credit growth at a three-year low, he said RBI is examining steps to expand lending and rationalize compliance for banks. Malhotra highlighted financial stability, financial inclusion, and small business credit as priorities, while also pushing Basel-III and expected credit loss norms. SBI Chairman C.S. Setty flagged waning corporate credit demand.