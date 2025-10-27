As Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast, CM Chandrababu Naidu asked officials to evacuate vulnerable coastal residents and ensure quality food, water and shelter. 11 NDRF, 12 SDRF teams have been deployed to minimise damage and safeguard lives.

As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas, a release said on Monday. As per the release, during a teleconference from the RTGS Centre at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay".

The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.

According to the official press release, district collectors have been tasked with taking full responsibility for cyclone relief measures, including monitoring breaches to tanks and irrigation channels. Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla reported that precautionary steps are already underway to manage incessant rains in the region.

'Efforts on to protect lives and minimise disruptions'

The Chief Minister, however, urged officials to remain vigilant and improve drainage systems to prevent flooding. The CM stressed the need for an actionable plan to address the challenges posed by Cyclone Montha and called for enhanced coordination among officials.

With the cyclone expected to intensify further, the state administration has mobilised resources and emergency services to mitigate risks. The Chief Minister assured that “all efforts are being made to protect lives and minimise disruptions.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28.

For rescue and rapid response, 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been positioned with Fire Services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets and emergency equipment deployed across coastal zones, and the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps have been activated in all cyclone shelters.

To enable immediate relief work, the Government has authorised withdrawal of funds under TR-27 for rescue, evacuation, medical care, food, drinking water, sanitation and road clearance, with additional funds available for severely affected districts as needed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)