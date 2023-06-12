Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 67 trains cancelled, evacutions continue, videos of nature's fury emerge (WATCH)

    Cyclone Biparjoy Update: On the 14th and 15th of June, the cyclone is anticipated to cause substantial rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, with Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar likely to experience extremely heavy precipitation. 

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy Update: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is in the northern Arabian Sea and heading towards the Gujarat coast. It is expected to make landfall on around June 15. As per the latest information provided by the IMD at 17.30 IST on Monday, the cyclone lay about 310km southwest of Porbandar, 330km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 400km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 410km south-southwest of Naliya. 

    Cyclone Biparjoy is projected to make landfall between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan), specifically near Jakhau Port (Gujarat), around the evening on 15 June. It is anticipated to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. 

    The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy precipitation in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar, as well as heavy to very heavy rainfall in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts on 14th and 15th June. The IMD has been diligently issuing regular bulletins to all concerned states and agencies since the initiation of the cyclonic system on 6th June, ensuring timely updates and forecasts.

    67 trains cancelled

    Considering the cyclone, the Indian Railways has as a precautionary measure cancelled 67 trains,including those going to coastal areas in Gujarat. In a statement, the Railways said that various safety and security precautions are being undertaken for train passengers in cyclone prone areas.

    Earlier in the day, Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra had said that a disaster control room had been created at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai. Additionally, Additional Divisional Railway Managers had been deployed at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha.

    Coast Guard Evacuation

    Indian Coast Guard deployed the Advance Light Helicopter MK-III (CG 858) to airlift 11 personnel from the jack up rig 'Key Singapore' operating off Dwarka to Okha in Gujarat. Multiple sorties were conducted to evacuate all persons.

    Prime Minister takes stock

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of ministries/agencies at the national and Gujarat state level in dealing with the upcoming Cyclone 'Biparjoy'. 

    During the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed senior officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of individuals residing in vulnerable areas by the State Government. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining essential services such as telecommunications, healthcare, power and drinking water, ensuring their swift restoration in case of any damages. 

    The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of animals and called for round-the-clock functioning of control rooms.

    Social media abuzz with videos

    Multiple users took to social media to show high tides and the situation along coastal parts of Gujarat. Some of them look terrifying. Take a look (Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the veracity of these videos)

     

     

     

     

