Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

The IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm that Bangladesh has called "Biparjoy" will become a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea will likely become a severe cyclonic storm in the following six hours after intensifying into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday night.

The IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm that Bangladesh has called "Biparjoy" will become a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

“Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0230 IST of 07 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during next 06 hour,” the weather office tweeted.

As a result, Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming hours. The IMD has issued yellow alerts in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. Fishing is prohibited off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts due to the possibility of bad weather. A warning has also been issued to the ports along the Kerala coast.

Kerala typically experiences the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1 with a standard variance of roughly seven days. The monsoon might arrive in the southern state by June 4, according to an earlier forecast from the IMD.

From the evening of June 7 over the same area, the gale wind speed that is currently prevalent over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjacent parts of the west-central and southeast Arabian Sea is predicted to become 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph.