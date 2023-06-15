Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 6 destructive cyclones to hit India in the 10 years

With a coastline stretching over 7,516 km, India faces the brunt of approximately 8% of the global tropical cyclones. This places around 320 million individuals residing in nine coastal states as well as specific Union Territories at risk

Cyclone Biparjoy, with maximum sustained winds reaching speeds of up to 145 kmph, is barreling towards the Gujarat coast and is projected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district. Over 74,000 people residing in vulnerable areas have been evacuated following India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning about the cyclone's 'extensive damaging potential'.

According to reports, India, with a coastal area spanning 7,516 km, is exposed to approximately 8% of the world's tropical cyclones. Around 320 million people across nine coastal states (Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat) and certain Union territories are susceptible to the impacts of cyclones.

On average, five to six tropical cyclones form each year, with two or three of them potentially classified as severe, according to government data. Over the last ten years, several major cyclones have affected different parts of India. Here are some notable examples:

Cyclone Phailin (2013): On October 12, 2013, Cyclone Phailin made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Odisha, with wind speeds of around 200 km per hour. It impacted roughly 13.2 million people in 171 blocks across 18 districts of the state, resulting in 44 human casualties. The IMD's accurate early warning system and effective disaster preparedness measures facilitated the evacuation of millions of people, minimizing the loss of life. Phailin caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.

Cyclone Hudhud (2014): Striking the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 12, 2014, Cyclone Hudhud claimed approximately 124 lives and caused significant infrastructure damage, including buildings, roads, and the power grid. Visakhapatnam and nearby areas were severely affected by heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surges, and flooding.

Cyclone Vardah (2016): Making landfall near Chennai on December 12, 2016, Cyclone Vardah was classified as a very severe cyclonic storm. It resulted in the loss of 18 lives in Tamil Nadu and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in Chennai and surrounding areas. Timely warnings and preparedness measures facilitated the evacuation of people from vulnerable regions.

Cyclone Fani (2019): Striking the eastern coast of India on May 3, 2019, near Puri in Odisha, Cyclone Fani reached wind speeds of 175 kmph. This extremely severe cyclonic storm claimed 64 lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure, including houses, power lines, agricultural fields, communication networks, and water supply systems.

Cyclone Amphan (2020): Amphan, the first super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since Odisha's super cyclone in 1999, made landfall near the Sundarbans in West Bengal on May 20, 2020. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Amphan was the costliest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the North Indian Ocean, resulting in an estimated economic loss of approximately $14 billion in India and causing 129 casualties across India and Bangladesh.

Cyclone Tauktae (2021): Categorized as an extremely severe cyclone, Tauktae struck the southern coast of Gujarat on May 17, 2021, coinciding with India's battle against a severe second wave of COVID-19. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kmph, making it the strongest tropical cyclone to impact India's west coast in at least two decades. The cyclone claimed over 100 lives, primarily in Gujarat, and caused extensive destruction in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra as it brushed along the west coast.